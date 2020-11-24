Cabarrus County Board of Education votes to remain in Plan B

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted to remain in Plan B at Tuesday’s emergency special Called Meeting. The vote was 3-1 in favor of the motion with Barry Shoemaker, Cindy Fertenbaugh and David Harrison — who are all leaving the Board next month — abstaining.

The emergency meeting was called to discuss the possibility of moving to Plan C due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the County over the last several weeks. As of Nov. 14, the infection rate in Cabarrus County for those tested for the virus was 9.43 percent which was the highest the infection rate has been since July 18.

Cindy Fertenbaugh sent an email to Board Chair Rob Walter on behalf of herself and Holly Grimsley to discuss the possibility of moving to Plan C after a discussion with the Cabarrus Health Alliance last week led them to believe a discussion was needed about the possibility of a move due to the direness of the situation.

Ultimately though after much discussion and some poignant comments from the Board of Education’s intern who is a student in Cabarrus County Schools, the vote to remain in Plan B passed.