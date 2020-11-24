Cabarrus County Board of Education votes to remain in Plan B

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted to remain in Plan B at Tuesday’s emergency special Called Meeting. The vote was 3-1 in favor of the motion with Barry Shoemaker, Cindy Fertenbaugh and David Harrison — who are all leaving the Board next month — abstaining.
The emergency meeting was called to discuss the possibility of moving to Plan C due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the County over the last several weeks. As of Nov. 14, the infection rate in Cabarrus County for those tested for the virus was 9.43 percent which was the highest the infection rate has been since July 18.
Cindy Fertenbaugh sent an email to Board Chair Rob Walter on behalf of herself and Holly Grimsley to discuss the possibility of moving to Plan C after a discussion with the Cabarrus Health Alliance last week led them to believe a discussion was needed about the possibility of a move due to the direness of the situation.
Ultimately though after much discussion and some poignant comments from the Board of Education’s intern who is a student in Cabarrus County Schools, the vote to remain in Plan B passed.
“First of all, this meeting — wow,” Finley Edwards, a senior at Cox Mill High School, said. “Secondly, my perspective as a student who is currently in the Plan B rotation and doing the face-to-face learning two days a week I can testify for myself that being in person is extremely beneficial to those who have chosen to come because students are more productive.
“Many have improved their grades and we are able to socially interact with our peers. We’re also able to form relationships with our teachers and have communication with them in person rather than over a screen which is extremely difficult.”
