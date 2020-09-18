Cabarrus County BOE calls special meeting for Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Education has called a special meeting for Monday night at 6 p.m. This comes on the heels of Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement Thursday that elementary schools can come back under Plan A with no limits on the number of students in schools.

“I appreciate all of the parents, teachers, superintendents, school staff and more who've worked to support our children at this critical time and keep them safe,” Gov. Cooper said. “With that continued effort, we can do this the right way for our students.”

Under Gov. Cooper’s new order, high schools and middle schools must remain under Plan B or Plan C.

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 4-3 in July in favor of starting the year fully remote in Plan C. They have been discussing the possibility of moving to Plan B in recent weekly meetings, but there is no set date for a return yet.

CCS is currently following three factors when discussing coming back to school concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. The total number of new cases per week in the County, 2. The number of hospitalizations in County hospitals, and 3. The infection rate of those tested for the virus in Cabarrus.