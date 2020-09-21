Cabarrus County BOE candidates to participate in live forum Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CABARRUS COUNTY — Candidates for the Board of Education will participate in a live forum Thursday at 7 p.m. where they will have a chance to answer questions about their potential candidacies.

All candidates have already responded to a questionnaire surrounding several important questions facing the County.

Those will run in their entirety both in print editions of the Independent Tribune as well as online over the next few weeks.

They are also attached in PDF form below, so if you want to read those before Thursday’s forum feel free to do so.

Here are the 12 candidates for the Board of Education up for election this year. It should be noted Hunter Moore remains on the ticket, but he has removed himself from the race.

Frederick (Preach) Merry

Nora Isabella May

David Harrison (incumbent)

Cindy Fertenbaugh (incumbent)

Catherine Bonds Moore

Keshia Sandidge

Denise D. Adcock

NeQueela Deas-Blanton

Rob Walter (incumbent - Board Chair)

Tim Furr

Sean Irwin

Hunter Moore (Not an active candidate)