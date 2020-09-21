Cabarrus County BOE candidates to participate in live forum Thursday

CABARRUS COUNTY — Candidates for the Board of Education will participate in a live forum Thursday at 7 p.m. where they will have a chance to answer questions about their potential candidacies.
All candidates have already responded to a questionnaire surrounding several important questions facing the County.
Those will run in their entirety both in print editions of the Independent Tribune as well as online over the next few weeks.
They are also attached in PDF form below, so if you want to read those before Thursday’s forum feel free to do so.
Here are the 12 candidates for the Board of Education up for election this year. It should be noted Hunter Moore remains on the ticket, but he has removed himself from the race.
- Frederick (Preach) Merry
- Nora Isabella May
- David Harrison (incumbent)
- Cindy Fertenbaugh (incumbent)
- Catherine Bonds Moore
- Keshia Sandidge
- Denise D. Adcock
- NeQueela Deas-Blanton
- Rob Walter (incumbent - Board Chair)
- Tim Furr
- Sean Irwin
- Hunter Moore (Not an active candidate)
Absentee ballots are already available for voting in the state of North Carolina. Early voting begins Oct. 15. The general election will be Nov. 3.
You can view Thursday’s forum at this link.
