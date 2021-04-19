Cabarrus County community holds first unofficial prom with two more two weeks away

CABARRUS COUNTY — The first community prom and prom dress giveaways were held this weekend and organizers couldn’t have been more pleased with the events.

“It was fantastic,” Cabarrus County Board of Commission member Barbara Strang said. “I cannot say enough about it. The kids were so well behaved, polite, we had no problems whatsoever out of the 240 children we had there and they just had the absolute best time.”

When Cabarrus County Schools cancelled all proms back on March 1 due to COVID-19 restrictions in place under Governor Roy Cooper’s orders, many members of the community were not happy. So some of them reached out to Strang to see if there was anything the County could do.

There was nothing she could do officially as a Board of Commissioner because of the orders currently in place in the state, but as a community member separate from her governmental position she was happy to help.

She reached out to the City Club at Gibson Mill and asked them if they could hold an event there and they were happy to help out having done many similar events on location in the past. Then she and community members started advertising their proms and interest came in droves.