Cabarrus County community organizing their own 2021 Proms

CABARRUS COUNTY — Community members are banding together to give students a prom even though it was cancelled this year by the school district.
Cabarrus County Schools announced Monday, March 1 it would be cancelling proms and dances during the spring.
“This was not a decision CCS staff made hastily or casually,” the district wrote in a statement. “Instead, it is based on current COVID-19 restrictions, specifically, the indoor gathering order from Governor (Roy) Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) guidance for school activities, which must follow the same NCDHHS guidance as the regular school day.
Cabarrus County Schools understands that students and families are disappointed about our announcement earlier this week...Posted by Cabarrus County Schools on Wednesday, March 3, 2021
“As a district, we are responsible for protecting the health and safety of our students and staff at school and at school-sponsored events. Current COVID-19 guidance and recommendations from Federal, state and local health officials do not support large indoor gatherings.”
This was a decision that was met with a lot of feedback on the district’s Facebook page amassing more than 500 reactions and comments in the span of two days. Students wanted to be able to have prom and parents wanted their children to have that chance to participate in the momentous occasion as well.
Some of those parents reached out to County Commissioner Barbara Strang to see if there was anything the County could do. The short answer to that question was ‘No,’ but Strang wanted to help out as much as she could separate from her position as a County Commissioner.
“The next day I had a lot of people reach out to me personally that I know that are like, ‘Is there not anything the County can do?’ and I said, ‘Not really, but let me make a couple phone calls to people I know and see what I can work out,’” Strang said in a phone call Wednesday. “So I immediately called the City Club (at Gibson Mill) because I have a really good working relationship with them and they were like, ‘Yes, let’s do it, absolutely.’
“So we started proceeding.”
City Club at Gibson Mill traditionally holds large events like prom and with a capacity of more than 800 there will be plenty of room to hold the 250 allowed under Governor Roy Cooper’s guidelines on mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
After getting the go-ahead from City Club, Strang started to reach out to the community.
“We put together a parent meeting with members from all the schools that actual Sunday,” she said. “About 40 or 50 parents showed up and they have been running with their own schools with our stuff and really getting the word out. The thing was people were just so upset that the kids are going to miss out again. Some of these kids are seniors this year with no junior prom last year, they would never have had that experience.”
She continued: “It’s been a really good community effort getting behind the idea and really helping the kids, they’ve missed out on so much in the school system with the way they’ve been last year.”
Every high school in Cabarrus County now has a date set up between April and June for their 2021 prom. This will be non-sanctioned prom by Cabarrus County Schools, but all state guidelines will still be followed.
Gatherings will be kept under 250, but if that number is encroached upon another room can be opened to accommodate the guidelines. Masks will be required, sanitation stations will be included, and there will be plenty of room to space out tables. Additionally, parents will have to sign a waiver for their students to attend the event and there have even been conversations about putting tape on the dance floor to encourage social distancing wherever possible.
“We are so excited to be honoring our seniors (& Juniors ) by hosting a prom they will remember for a life time,” City Club at Gibson Mill wrote in a Facebook post. “Find out how you can help support your local community seniors by sponsoring a senior for prom.”
This will not be a traditional prom, but for Strang and the community members who reached out to her, having something for these students who have missed out on so much over the last year was important even if it won’t look like anything anyone has seen in the past.
“I think it’s great,” Strang said. “When people reached out to me first I was scratching my head, but I’m very excited to be able to do this for the kids and it’s not just me. City Club is involved, tons of parents are involved, LeighBrown Real Estate is collecting prom dresses for girls that can’t afford dresses to go to the prom (and) we’ll be doing a prom boutique.
“Really just to see the community come to life after the past year we’ve had with COVID and just to see how excited everybody is makes me excited.”
To find out more about these events go to www.facebook.com/Prom2021. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com/d/nc--concord/prom/. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to City Club at Gibson Mill to pay for supplies.
Make a Difference – Prom 2021 a non-profit organization that is working to provide financial assistance for students to...Posted by Cabarrus County Prom 2021 on Monday, March 8, 2021
The event organizer “Make a Difference — Prom 2021” is also accepting donations to provide financial assistance for students who may need help to attend the event. Donations will also go to providing security, additional food as well as application fees for college and possibly scholarships for students. More information can be found at the event’s Facebook page.