Cabarrus County community organizing their own 2021 Proms

Every high school in Cabarrus County now has a date set up between April and June for their 2021 prom. This will be non-sanctioned prom by Cabarrus County Schools, but all state guidelines will still be followed.

Gatherings will be kept under 250, but if that number is encroached upon another room can be opened to accommodate the guidelines. Masks will be required, sanitation stations will be included, and there will be plenty of room to space out tables. Additionally, parents will have to sign a waiver for their students to attend the event and there have even been conversations about putting tape on the dance floor to encourage social distancing wherever possible.

“We are so excited to be honoring our seniors (& Juniors ) by hosting a prom they will remember for a life time,” City Club at Gibson Mill wrote in a Facebook post. “Find out how you can help support your local community seniors by sponsoring a senior for prom.”

This will not be a traditional prom, but for Strang and the community members who reached out to her, having something for these students who have missed out on so much over the last year was important even if it won’t look like anything anyone has seen in the past.