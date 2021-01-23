Cabarrus County School Board votes for move to Plan A for Pre-K through 3 starting Feb. 16

Numbers like this — which are far from concrete because no parents have officially committed to returning in Plan A yet because the district has not given that option — concern teachers at that level like Newman.

“We just need more information,” she said. “We’re not asking to stay home, and teachers have been called lazy and selfish, it’s not about that. None of us got into this because we’re selfish. Nobody is in this for the paycheck or the fame or anything like that.

“The sacrifices of teachers have been so glorified in the news, every single night there seems like there’s a teacher teaching from their COVID ICU bed or from their Humvee at the Capitol because they’re deployed with the national guard and our lives are important. They’re just as important as an accountant or a dentist or any other profession. We’re not asking to be treated specially, we’re just asking to be treated like any other professional.”

The turnaround to move to Plan A will be relatively quick as there will be a little more than three weeks between this meeting and the move, but the district has been making preparations for the change behind the scenes for a while now.