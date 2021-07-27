Cabarrus County Schools community reacts to masking decision

“Tonight, the CCS BoE threw all our elementary students’ COVID-19 safety protocols out the window.”

According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance’s statistics released July 7, there have been 61,764 cases of COVID-19 among those aged 19 and younger since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been zero deaths. CHA does not report on the severity of cases.

CHA also announced the first case of the Delta variant was found in the County in recent weeks. Research into the new variant is still in its nascent stages. According to one article by Yale Medicine, there have been studies done showing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective against the variant while another showed the variant was twice as likely to result in hospitalizations among unvaccinated individuals. The important thing noted though is none of these studies have been peer reviewed so there is still “more to learn about Delta.” Research into viruses such as COVID-19 can take years to conduct.

The Board of Education’s decision is final, but changes can be made to the policy if it chooses to do so down the line. Tim Furr said at Monday’s meeting this is not something that they are going to be able to vote on and forget about.