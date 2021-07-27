Cabarrus County Schools community reacts to masking decision

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Education knew whatever choice it made about mask requirements for the 2021-22 school year it was going to make someone unhappy. They said as much throughout Monday’s Special Called Meeting.
“I want to thank everyone for their emails and I did read each and every one of them which there was quite a few,” Carolyn Carpenter said. “It was split both ways.
“People saying, ’No! Please don’t make my children wear masks.’ And the other way, ‘Please, make them wear masks!’”
So when the Board of Education voted 5-2 in favor of making masks optional for everyone on Cabarrus County Schools campuses to start the academic year in August, it knew a good portion of the County was going to oppose the decision.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday at a Special Called Meeting to make mask wearing optional on campuses starting this academic year in CCS.
“The decision to make masks optional is irresponsible and puts children, staff and their families at risk,” one CCS third grade teacher who asked to be left anonymous said. “Masks have been proven to work as an additional layer (of) protection for all.
“A mask helps prevent virus-laden droplets from floating in the air from an infected person, even before they know they’re infected. The unmasked will spread the Delta variant even faster. I pray that the BOE will remember the responsibility that they have for the consequences of this vote.”
While CCS has yet to post a story on Facebook about Monday night’s decision, more than 400 comments were left on the post announcing the Special Called Meeting debating the issue. On last night’s story posted on the Independent Tribune there were 162 reactions with 109 likes, 30 loves and 23 angry reactions. The comment section was split as well.
“Yes!!!! Parents deserve the option,” one commenter wrote. “So pleased the vote went this way!”
“Yes!!!” Another wrote. “Parents just wanted the choice.”
“Sorry to learn this is the policy,” one commenter disagreed. “Remembering that children under the age of 12 cannot get a vaccine. And there are new advancing (variants) coming.”
“Ugh,” one more said. “Cabarrus County Schools let us down yet again.”
Since North Carolina school buildings were shut down in March 2020 as educational institutions there has been division across the board on how to handle things. In January CCS parents and teachers were polled asking their opinion on whether they would want students back in Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan A, B or C to start the spring semester. In that vote more than 69 percent of parents voted for their students to be back on campus in either Plan A or Plan B while 63 percent of teachers voted for Plan C.
Cabarrus County Schools parents and teachers have very different opinions on whether student…
This is a microcosm of the difference of opinion on COVID-19 restrictions across the nation. One Pew Research Poll in December found only 51 percent of Americans would get the COVID-19 vaccine when it was available (which tracks closely with how many have reportedly received it in Cabarrus County), while another Gallup Poll indicated last year only 44 percent of individuals “always” wore masks when leaving their homes and 28 percent did so “very often.”
COVID-19 has generated differences of opinion among parents, teachers, students, politicians and pundits alike. There weren’t only differences of opinion among the community though Monday. Carpenter and Sandidge wanted to wait until Monday’s meeting to vote on the masking policy and new Teacher Liaison Ashtyn Berry released a statement asking for required masking up to eighth grade which is in line with the state’s recommendations.
“According to Education NC, new guidance from the state department of health and human services effective July 30 states that all people in schools for grades K through 8 should wear masks regardless of vaccination status including students and that students in high school should wear a mask if they aren’t vaccinated, a situation that applies to school staff as well,” she said. “These recommendations are made in order to ensure the safest working environment for all.”
“Many students can’t get their shots because children under 12 can’t be vaccinated yet,” Gov. Cooper said. “We all need to work together to keep our younger children in the classroom and safe."
With the vote Monday, Cabarrus County Schools will still require three feet of social distance between all students on campus and six feet between students and teachers. Masks will be required for bus riders and the district will adopt the recommendations on isolation and quarantine submitted by the state.
The COVID-19 virus is still active in Cabarrus County, but nearly 40 percent of the County is fully vaccinated and more than 41 percent has received its first dose. CHA has set a goal to vaccinate 80 percent of its population. Additionally, the infection rate due to the virus is going up as of last official reporting by the Cabarrus Health Alliance it stood at 6.9 percent. This is the highest infection rate reported since May 4, but that comes with a caveat.
As of this reporting on July 20, there were 301 active cases in the County. With the reporting May 4 there were 637 active cases. Additionally — while CHA does not report the number of tests exactly aligned with these two dates mentioned — they do give a number of tests for the week of these announcements. For the week of May 4 there were 3,389 tests administered in the County. For the week of July 20 there were 2,122.
However, this should be noted as well. County hospitalizations hit 52 on July 20 whereas they were at 32 for the week of May 4. Gov. Cooper said in his press conference at Northwest Cabarrus High School, “99.9 percent” of the deaths due to COVID-19 in recent months have come among those who are unvaccinated. Individuals under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and some number of the general population actually cannot get it due to certain medical conditions.
“As an elementary school teacher, I am shocked that the Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education would put our students in such danger,” one CCS teacher wrote in a text message. “In the last few weeks we are seeing cases rise, more variants, and more severe cases in younger children not only in North Carolina but across the country.
“Many epidemiologists are reminding the public that they never agreed that anyone should stop masking because so much of the population will not, or cannot, be vaccinated. Without a vaccine for our youngest students, masking, routine testing, and six feet of social distancing is what the science tells us are our best defenses against this virus.
“Tonight, the CCS BoE threw all our elementary students’ COVID-19 safety protocols out the window.”
According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance’s statistics released July 7, there have been 61,764 cases of COVID-19 among those aged 19 and younger since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been zero deaths. CHA does not report on the severity of cases.
CHA also announced the first case of the Delta variant was found in the County in recent weeks. Research into the new variant is still in its nascent stages. According to one article by Yale Medicine, there have been studies done showing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective against the variant while another showed the variant was twice as likely to result in hospitalizations among unvaccinated individuals. The important thing noted though is none of these studies have been peer reviewed so there is still “more to learn about Delta.” Research into viruses such as COVID-19 can take years to conduct.
The Board of Education’s decision is final, but changes can be made to the policy if it chooses to do so down the line. Tim Furr said at Monday’s meeting this is not something that they are going to be able to vote on and forget about.
“We’re going to deal with this all year,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any way around it, but we did it last year and our goal was to get kids in school and, it took us a while, but we made that happen. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure the kids are in school and they’re having a good experience.”