Cabarrus County Schools earns state recognition for outstanding communication

CONCORD — The North Carolina School Public Relations Association has honored Cabarrus County Schools for excellence in communications. The CCS Communications & Public Information department earned a total of 21 Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication. NCSPRA presented the awards during a virtual ceremony Feb. 5.
CCS received 10 Gold level awards for outstanding communications work in digital media engagement, publications, electronic media, photography and image and graphic design. The district also earned five Silver level and five Bronze level awards.
The CCS Communications team also earned its fourth Best of the Best Award, which recognizes the most outstanding communications work among all Gold level winners in each category. CCS earned a 2020 Best of the Best Award for the digital media engagement category with its Class of 2020 Graduation at Charlotte Motor Speedway coverage. The judges praised the team’s work as “exceptional and creative.” The team earned three Best of the Best Awards in 2016.
Ken Derksen, NCSPRA president and communications and public relations officer for Wayne County Public Schools, said the work of the award winners exemplifies the high standards and qualities members demonstrate in their daily school communications programs.
"Blue Ribbon Awards are among the highest and most prestigious honors that a member of our organization can attain,” Derksen said. “I congratulate Cabarrus County Schools for achieving this statewide recognition as a Blue Ribbon Award winner and for the superior work being accomplished in the area of school communications and public relations.”
NCSPRA recognizes outstanding communications through its Blue Ribbon Awards program each year. CCS was one of 41 school districts statewide to receive a Blue Ribbon Award. This year’s submission categories included: marketing, digital media engagement, electronic media, excellence in writing, publications, image/graphic design, photography, and special projects and events. The Georgia School Public Relations Association judged NCSPRA’s 2020 Blue Ribbon entries.
During the Blue Ribbon Awards ceremony, State Superintendent Catherine Truitt paid tribute to award winners and thanked all North Carolina school districts for their efforts to effectively communicate during difficult times. Truitt praised the districts and their communications teams for the powerful way they have responded to help parents, students and staffers during the COVID crisis.
"You have conquered the digital landscape in order to meet the ever-changing demands of this pandemic,” Truitt shared in her video message. “You have mastered the use of social media channels, video messages, and email sending platforms, and you have remained vigilant in the face of an overwhelming demand for answers. Most importantly you all have been steadfast in your determination to ensure that questions posed by parents and teachers have received the answers they require and deserve.”
Truitt called the work of the winners “exceptional,” and thanked them for their dedication and for helping to shape the communications landscape.
NCSPRA is a statewide professional organization serving more than 150 members. Its mission is to build support for public education through well-planned and responsible public relations. For more information, visit the NCSPRA Facebook page or www.ncspra.org.