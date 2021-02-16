Cabarrus County Schools earns state recognition for outstanding communication

CONCORD — The North Carolina School Public Relations Association has honored Cabarrus County Schools for excellence in communications. The CCS Communications & Public Information department earned a total of 21 Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication. NCSPRA presented the awards during a virtual ceremony Feb. 5.

CCS received 10 Gold level awards for outstanding communications work in digital media engagement, publications, electronic media, photography and image and graphic design. The district also earned five Silver level and five Bronze level awards.

The CCS Communications team also earned its fourth Best of the Best Award, which recognizes the most outstanding communications work among all Gold level winners in each category. CCS earned a 2020 Best of the Best Award for the digital media engagement category with its Class of 2020 Graduation at Charlotte Motor Speedway coverage. The judges praised the team’s work as “exceptional and creative.” The team earned three Best of the Best Awards in 2016.

Ken Derksen, NCSPRA president and communications and public relations officer for Wayne County Public Schools, said the work of the award winners exemplifies the high standards and qualities members demonstrate in their daily school communications programs.