Cabarrus County Schools graduates excelled through 'unprecedented' year

Students didn’t seen their friends, teachers didn’t see their students, and principals didn’t see either for good portions of the last year and a half. But this weekend they were all together again as the pandemic in the state is hitting record lows with vaccinations hitting record highs. Students, teachers and administrators were elated to get back to this form of normal.

“This year may have been the most challenging we’ve ever faced but it is the one from which we’ve learned the most,” Jay M. Robinson Student Speaker Jessica Tucker said.

“No matter what, through any experience, we have always been able to push through and make the best out of all situations while still making the best memories,” Mount Pleasant Student Speaker Avery Maulden added.

“Einstein once said, ‘In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity,’” Mount Pleasant Principal Russ Snyder quoted. “In the difficult changes you’ve had to overcome in your final year of high school, you took change and made opportunity.”

A word constantly on the mouths of students, teachers and administrators throughout the 2020-21 school year has been “unprecedented.” What these graduates had to go through with virtual learning and health and safety measures truly was that.