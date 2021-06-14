Cabarrus County Schools graduates excelled through 'unprecedented' year

CONCORD — In April, Concord High School Senior Class President Sam Cochran stood before the Cabarrus County Board of Education and asked for one thing — he asked for the chance for he and his fellow graduates to walk across the stage at graduation. This weekend he saw the entire district get that chance.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Union County Public Schools and Rowan-Salisbury Schools are all planning on hosting graduations on football fields this fall. Cabarrus County Schools is scheduled to hold theirs in a drive-thru fashion at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Graduation 2021 still wasn’t normal. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there were no graduations held at Cabarrus Arena as traditionally done every year. Every graduation in 2021 was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway as was the case last year as the open air venue provides greater ability to socially distance. But this time around students were not confined to their cars and handed their diplomas through a window while masked up. They were able to walk just as Cochran asked for in April.
“Walking across the stage for graduation is a right of passage for every senior,” Cochran said at the time. “Many of you can probably remember yourselves walking across the stage to receive a diploma. It is a physical action, a walking to a different phase of life, an iconic experience, a right of passage that everyone should experience.
“Sitting in a car and being handed a diploma does not replace it.”
This year family and friends got to see their graduates walk across the stage and receive their diploma and even shake hands. The Class of 2021 has been through the ringer since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. It has had school shut down, school not count, school gone fully remote, school gone to mixed learning, school gone back remote, back to mixed learning and finally almost fully in person to end the year.
Students didn’t seen their friends, teachers didn’t see their students, and principals didn’t see either for good portions of the last year and a half. But this weekend they were all together again as the pandemic in the state is hitting record lows with vaccinations hitting record highs. Students, teachers and administrators were elated to get back to this form of normal.
“This year may have been the most challenging we’ve ever faced but it is the one from which we’ve learned the most,” Jay M. Robinson Student Speaker Jessica Tucker said.
“No matter what, through any experience, we have always been able to push through and make the best out of all situations while still making the best memories,” Mount Pleasant Student Speaker Avery Maulden added.
“Einstein once said, ‘In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity,’” Mount Pleasant Principal Russ Snyder quoted. “In the difficult changes you’ve had to overcome in your final year of high school, you took change and made opportunity.”
A word constantly on the mouths of students, teachers and administrators throughout the 2020-21 school year has been “unprecedented.” What these graduates had to go through with virtual learning and health and safety measures truly was that.
But despite all of the challenges this group faced, thousands of students still walked across the stage to graduate this weekend. Their senior years might not have gone the way any of them would have seen when they first stepped foot on campus at their respective high schools, but after going through what they have gone through, there may not be a more accomplished graduating class in the history of Cabarrus County Schools.
“You, Class of 2021, have proven time and time again just how amazing and special you are,” CCS Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz said. “You are strong. You are determined. You are flexible. You are tenacious. You are optimistic. You are admired. And most of all, you are loved.”
When Cochran stood in front of the Board of Education in April he was supported by several community members as well. Those community members saw other schools giving their students the chance to walk at graduation and wanted their students to have the same chance.
Those efforts soon after led to the district announcing students would get to walk the stage and family members could be in attendance which made speeches by student speakers even more impactful.
“Our class has always been supportive of one another, whether they were a friend, a classmate, or even a stranger we constantly rooted for each other’s success,” Mount Pleasant Student Speaker Eli Smyly said.
“We found ourselves succeeding in not only our academics by gaining 4s and 5s on the AP exams but also excelling in all other endeavors because that is what it meant to be a Hickory Ridge Raging Bull,” Student Speaker Jaleah Taylor added.
“What matters is what you do with what you have been given,” Northwest Cabarrus Student Speaker Nadia Hussein said. “How you will transform what you have into something worth remembering.”
This class had so much taken away from time in the classroom to athletic chances and even dances. Things did not come easy for the Class of 2021 just like it didn’t for the Class of 2020. But seeing their students succeed despite these obstacles constantly impressed their administrators.
“Some of you would say that we have assisted you, however, I would argue that you have taught us more about service, compassion, commitment, and character than we could have hoped to teach you,” Hickory Ridge Principal Shaun Poole said.
“The love for education you all demonstrated showed that you are dedicated and humble, recognizing that there is always more for you to learn,” Jay M. Robinson Principal Dennis Hobbs added.
Next school year looks like it will be back closer to normal. CCS announced May 23 it will not offer a remote learning option for students as numbers due to COVID-19 are decreasing both locally, statewide and nationally and vaccination numbers are looking more promising.
Students will still have the option to enroll in the Cabarrus Virtual Academy, but district wide next school year things will be mostly back to normal. How the next school year goes remains to be seen, but it appears at the moment the Class of 2022 won’t have to experience the senior year the Class of 2021 did and students and families in the district have already expressed their excitement to return to a greater semblance of normal for the upcoming academic year.
But for the Class of 2021, it knows the challenges it faced. What these students went through was daunting and they came out the other side prepared for just about anything and this Class knows it.
“You can conquer the challenges of tomorrow,” Jay M. Robinson Student Speaker Robert Connelly said, “to leap forward harder and more powerful than any other generation to date.”