Cabarrus County Schools preview zero-emission bus set to join district next year

The state has not yet released the funds from the settlement, but once it does, it will be six to eight months before Cabarrus County can put the vehicles into circulation. But these vehicles can be used in other situations as well.

Equipped with Vehicle-To-Grid Technology, the power stored in the batteries can actually be put back into the City’s power grid. There is enough strength in the batteries to power buildings or other facilities if needed.

“In emergency management scenarios where we needed to come in and provide help to emergency management, we have the biggest battery in town,” Whittaker said. “They can tap into that bus and basically power whatever they need to power.”

Add that to zero emissions and an almost silent vehicle when running and Cabarrus County has added a valuable piece to its community, and Whittaker hopes this could just be the beginning.

“We’re hoping that this could start something,” he said. “If you look at the vehicle you’ll see that maintenance is a lot easier, we don’t have any diesel fuel we’re going to burn and we don’t have the maintenance cost, so you add all those savings up — the bus is more expensive — but over the long run you’ll probably see some financial gains there.

“As well as it’s clean energy, it’s not burning any emissions, so we’re doing the right thing by being partners with the community.”