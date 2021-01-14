Cabarrus County Schools to go back to Plan B on Jan. 19

CABARRUS COUNTY — Schools will be back in session in Plan B starting Jan. 19 as planned originally at a Board of Education meeting in December.

Cabarrus County Schools went to Plan C starting Dec. 14 due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the area. It was voted 5-2 at that meeting to go to Plan C starting that day and come back in Plan B on Jan. 19 after Martin Luther King Day.

COVID-19 numbers are near their highest since the beginning of the pandemic with an infection rate of 16.41 percent in the County with more than 7,400 tests administered within the last week. That rate is down from 18.2 percent a week ago, but up from the 13.9 percent it sat at the week after the district went to Plan C.

This is a divisive issue in the district with some wanting children in school and others wanting them to stay at home. Never has that been more evident than when survey numbers from last week were revealed at Thursday’s meeting.

Nearly 70 percent of elementary school parents replied to the survey saying they wanted their children in school in some way or another whether that be Plan A or Plan B. However, more than 60 percent of teachers voted to come back Jan. 19 in Plan C.

Check back tomorrow for more on tonight’s meeting and a further look at last week’s survey.