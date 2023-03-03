CONCORD – Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) will host a job fair on April 1, from 10 A.M. until noon at Winkler Middle School.

Representatives from all district schools, departments, and staff from the CCS Human Resources office will be on site to discuss openings, conduct interviews and assist with applications.

All vacant district positions will be considered, including classroom teachers, teacher's assistants, bus drivers, transportation support, school nutrition, maintenance, custodial, and many more.

Winkler Middle School is located at 4501 Weddington Rd., Concord, 28027.

To register for the Job Fair event, please visit this link: https://bit.ly/CCSjobfair2023.

If you are unable to attend the job fair on April 1, please visit this link to search available positions and apply directly to Cabarrus County Schools: https://bit.ly/JoinTeamCCS.