Cabarrus County Schools up to challenge of social distancing in Plan A — so far

Going back to school in Plan A is a challenge across the Board and there are a lot of things to weigh. While the infection rate in the County is the lowest it has been since November, active cases are three times higher now than they were then. The risk of exposure to COVID-19 remains, but according to studies done in North Carolina and Wisconsin, transmission in schools when the three W’s are followed is minimal. Additionally, new, reportedly more infections strains of COVID-19 have been found in the nation which makes exposure possibly more likely, but according to one Johns Hopkins doctor, it doesn’t appear to be more deadly. Also, as vaccinations eclipse 20,000 (CHA's indicate 17,593 first doses administered, but Atrium Health and another vendor are also vaccinating) and possibly 30,000 soon in Cabarrus County, those who are most vulnerable have an extra layer of protection from the virus even if it is not a 100 percent guarantee to prevent a person from getting it. Finally, teachers have been told they can start to get vaccinated, only they won’t be eligible for another week and only about 275 staff members in CCS have been immunized out of more than 2,400.