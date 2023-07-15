With the new school year less than a month away, Cabarrus County Schools is busy making all of the necessary preparations, including ensuring sure each school has adequate staffing.

In regards to certified employees, such as teachers, counselors and social workers, seven schools were fully staffed as of Monday evening, according to an update during the Cabarrus County Board of Education Work Session and Business Meeting.

Eleven schools had one open position and 71 percent of the schools (32 of the 44) had less than five openings.

“A significant number of our schools are either fully staffed or are approaching fully staffed with licensed positions,” Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Michael Williams told the school board.

The numbers are fluid and often change daily.

Across the elementary level, there were 38.5 open positions as of Monday evening, spread across 21 schools. Williams said only one elementary school had more than three openings.

There were 24 open middle school positions, though seven of the nine middle schools have less than three openings.

There were also 38 high school positions, including 13 career technical education openings, which Williams said are often more difficult to hire as they’re very specialized. Seven of the nine high schools had less than three openings.

In addition to checking in daily with all of the principals, the district is providing “strategic support” to the schools that have a higher number of vacancies, including helping with recruiting efforts, Williams said.

“We want to make sure that they’re as closed to fully staffed as they can be to begin the school year,” he said.

Williams also said that CCS was also interviewing for 6.5 counselor positions and one school social worker.

There were also 26.5 Exceptional Children positions, 16 of which were at the elementary schools.

In terms of classified staff, which includes cafeteria workers, custodians and teacher assistants, there were 97 open positions, of which 60 were teacher assistants.

While he acknowledged the number of TA openings is high, Williams said the district is making ground on closing the gap. He said the TA data was as of Monday morning, and that some of the vacancies had already been filled.

The district had 51 bus driver openings as of Monday, though Williams told the board several drivers had been hired within the past week. There are also 20 candidates in processing, but Williams could not ensure each of them would become CCS bus drivers.

“We’re going to plug along and do what we do to make sure that our children have the right folks in front of them to start the school year,” Williams said.