Cabarrus County Seniors will walk across stage in 2021 graduations

“Sitting in a car and being handed a diploma does not replace it.”

“Cabarrus County Students are the only kids in the surrounding area that are not being allowed to have an-in person graduation,” Lisa Aldorasi, the mother of a Northwest Cabarrus Senior added. “Mecklenburg County, Rowan County, Iredell County and Guilford County are all having in person graduation on their football fields. Montgomery County is surveying families to see what they would prefer. Mooresville High School is even willing to hold two ceremonies in order to have in-person graduation. Cabarrus County High Schools had football this spring so clearly there is a way to work it out and stay within COVID guidelines and mandates.”

Community members fighting against drive-thru graduations Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Union County Public Schools and Rowan-Salisbury Schools are all planning on hosting graduations on football fields this fall. Cabarrus County Schools is scheduled to hold theirs in a drive-thru fashion at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It was unclear what the graduations would look like after their comments as Board of Education members do not address community members during public comment sections of meetings, but Friday’s announcement shows the district is in some form of agreement with their community.

Governor Roy Cooper recently lightened up on some restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state allowing larger mass gatherings and now removing the mask mandate when people are outdoors. Additionally he has said in recent weeks he hopes to remove the mask mandate entirely by the month of June which is when all 11 of Cabarrus County Schools graduations take place.