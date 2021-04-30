Cabarrus County Seniors will walk across stage in 2021 graduations

Cabarrus County Schools Seniors will get the chance to walk across the stage this year at graduation at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the district announced in a Facebook post Friday.
“CCS is pleased to announce that graduation ceremonies at Charlotte Motor Speedway will include a processional and graduates walking across the stage to receive their diplomas!” the post reads. “A limited number of guests will be allowed to attend the ceremonies in person.”
In recent weeks the district’s website only indicated graduation would be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway and there had been no announcement as to whether students would get the chance to walk across the stage. While there had been no indication of the nature of the graduations there was a feeling from some in the community that graduations would be held in a drive-thru fashion much like it was last year.
Then at the Board of Education’s monthly meeting last week several community members including parents and a student called for the district to allow students to walk rather than requiring them to have their diplomas handed to them through a car window.
“Walking across the stage for graduation is a right of passage for every senior,” Sam Cochran, Senior Class President at Concord High School said. “Many of you can probably remember yourselves walking across the stage to receive a diploma. It is a physical action, a walking to a different phase of life, an iconic experience, a right of passage that everyone should experience.
“Sitting in a car and being handed a diploma does not replace it.”
“Cabarrus County Students are the only kids in the surrounding area that are not being allowed to have an-in person graduation,” Lisa Aldorasi, the mother of a Northwest Cabarrus Senior added. “Mecklenburg County, Rowan County, Iredell County and Guilford County are all having in person graduation on their football fields. Montgomery County is surveying families to see what they would prefer. Mooresville High School is even willing to hold two ceremonies in order to have in-person graduation. Cabarrus County High Schools had football this spring so clearly there is a way to work it out and stay within COVID guidelines and mandates.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Union County Public Schools and Rowan-Salisbury Schools are all planning on hosting graduations on football fields this fall. Cabarrus County Schools is scheduled to hold theirs in a drive-thru fashion at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
It was unclear what the graduations would look like after their comments as Board of Education members do not address community members during public comment sections of meetings, but Friday’s announcement shows the district is in some form of agreement with their community.
Governor Roy Cooper recently lightened up on some restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state allowing larger mass gatherings and now removing the mask mandate when people are outdoors. Additionally he has said in recent weeks he hopes to remove the mask mandate entirely by the month of June which is when all 11 of Cabarrus County Schools graduations take place.
According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, numbers due to COVID-19 have been rising in recent weeks as active cases and the percent positive of those tested has risen, but they also announced they have vaccinated nearly 19,000 people in the County (11.2 percent) and more than 64,000 (38 percent) have been vaccinated in total through other outlets.
The goal is for the community to reach 80 percent vaccinations, but those numbers are trending in the right direction. Additionally, while CHA has not announced this on its Facebook page, after five straight weeks of an increase in percent positive rate in the County, the infection rate fell from 9.03 to 6.96 percent from the week of April 17 to April 24. These numbers are roughly two weeks removed from Spring Break.
Cabarrus County Schools’ announcement on graduation was met with overwhelming support on Facebook.
“Way to go Cab Co schools!” one commenter wrote. “I’ve given y’all a hard time about this and I’m so happy you guys rose to the occasion! These kids deserved it!”
“Thank you for listening to students and parents!” another added. “Glad we can make it work!”
As of right now Concord, Early College High School, Central Cabarrus, Performance Learning Center, Cabarrus Virtual Academy and Cox Mill will hold their graduation in two-hour increments Friday, June 11 with Central Cabarrus’s starting two and a half hours after Early College High School at 1 p.m. and the Performance Learning Center also starting two and a half hours after Central Cabarrus.
Hickory Ridge, Cabarrus Early College of Technology, Jay M. Robinson, Mount Pleasant and Northwest Cabarrus will hold their graduations at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively on Saturday, June 12.
All of these times are subject to change but the order will remain the same.
“After such a challenging year,” the district wrote in its post, “we are looking forward to celebrating our seniors in this way.”