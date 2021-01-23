Cabarrus County teachers, community members demonstrate before School Board retreat

“I have several friends who are teachers in Cabarrus County, some of them who are high risk, some of them who are not, and I feel like the board is making very hasty decisions about considering sound fact and science coming from Cabarrus Health Alliance,” Ashley Price, a mother of three children in CCS, said. “Also, they did a teacher survey and are ignoring 60 percent of their results in favor of 40 percent, so I’m here to try to understand why that is.”

Cabarrus County Schools polled its staff members for the first time three weeks ago and 63 percent of them voted to return in Plan C. A good amount of that sentiment has to do with the difficulty of operating in Plan B with having to educate both remotely and in person, but health and safety, PPE issues and potential social distancing problems have to be taken into account with that vote as well.

An issue the school board runs into though is that same survey went out to elementary school parents and for the second time when asked if they wanted to come back in Plan A, B or C, around 70 percent voted for A or B.

Making everyone happy is going to be a challenge if not entirely impossible, but some of the teachers in attendance Saturday believe there is a way to make choices more equitable and acceptable for everyone involved.