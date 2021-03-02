Cabarrus Health Alliance vaccinates more than 1,250 Teachers and Child Care Staff

KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), the public health authority of Cabarrus County, administered almost 2,700 first and second dose vaccines combined last week, making it the agencies busiest vaccine week to date.

Following North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) phased roll out plan of prioritized vaccinations groups, health officials expanded clinic operations to include night hours and one additional clinic. On Thursday, February 25, CHA began giving COVID-19 vaccines to people in Group 3, specifically childcare and education staff who work with pre-K through grade 12.

“I have this feeling of relief. My first appointment was not supposed to be until March 31st, and that was too far away. I was lucky to get a text about making an appointment for today’s (Saturday) clinic,” Odell Primary school teacher, Kelly Rosales said after receiving her first dose. “This makes me one step closer to feeling even more relieved, because it has been so stressful.”

CHA staff and volunteers vaccinated 1,506 people with their first dose at six COVID-19 vaccine clinics last week. More than 1,250 of those first dose vaccines were given to childcare and educational workers. CHA continues to vaccinate healthcare workers and older adults over age 65.