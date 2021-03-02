Cabarrus Health Alliance vaccinates more than 1,250 Teachers and Child Care Staff

KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), the public health authority of Cabarrus County, administered almost 2,700 first and second dose vaccines combined last week, making it the agencies busiest vaccine week to date.
Following North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) phased roll out plan of prioritized vaccinations groups, health officials expanded clinic operations to include night hours and one additional clinic. On Thursday, February 25, CHA began giving COVID-19 vaccines to people in Group 3, specifically childcare and education staff who work with pre-K through grade 12.
“I have this feeling of relief. My first appointment was not supposed to be until March 31st, and that was too far away. I was lucky to get a text about making an appointment for today’s (Saturday) clinic,” Odell Primary school teacher, Kelly Rosales said after receiving her first dose. “This makes me one step closer to feeling even more relieved, because it has been so stressful.”
CHA staff and volunteers vaccinated 1,506 people with their first dose at six COVID-19 vaccine clinics last week. More than 1,250 of those first dose vaccines were given to childcare and educational workers. CHA continues to vaccinate healthcare workers and older adults over age 65.
“We have set a goal to have an 80 percent vaccination rate of Cabarrus County residents,” Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Health Director, said. “We cannot accomplish this goal without the support of our staff, community and partners who are helping to vaccinated so many in our community.”
As of March 1, CHA has given nearly 19,000 vaccines, first and second doses combined, and more than 20,000 Cabarrus County residents have received their first dose from an eligible provider. This means that 12.5 percent of adults in the county have received their first dose, and 8.1 percent having received their second dose of vaccine.
For accurate and update-to-date Cabarrus County vaccine information please visit www.cabarrushealth.org/COVIDvax or to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.cabarrushealth.org/vaccineclinics.