Cabarrus parents, educators hold press conference objecting to move to Plan A

Teachers and school staff are currently not among those allowed to be vaccinated in North Carolina unless they are 65 or older.

School Board member Carolyn Carpenter also expressed a desire for teachers to be vaccinated before reopening in Plan A and said she is worried the schools will not be able to maintain social distance with a move to full face-to-face instruction with no limits on classroom numbers as per Gov. Cooper’s orders.

Getting all staff members vaccinated will be a long process for the district and one the state will control.

“We don’t get a say in that,” Board Chair Holly Grimsley said in a phone call Monday. “That is a state mandate. The state decides how those vaccinations are administered, not us. We do not have a say in that. We have advocated for them to push teachers forward to classify them with the groups that are getting those first-round vaccinations.

“We have done that. We have spoken with the legislators, we have done what we feel like we can do, but we have no control over that and neither does the (Cabarrus) Health Alliance.”

Some counties in the state like Davie, Union, Jackson and Rutherford have confirmed early vaccinations for teachers, but Cabarrus has not announced it is doing so yet.