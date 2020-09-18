Cabarrus school board calls special meeting for Monday

1. The total number of new cases per week in the County, 2. The number of hospitalizations in County hospitals, and 3. The infection rate of those tested for the virus in Cabarrus.

The County is currently tracking positively under the first two measurements, but it is behind the goal infection rate of 5 percent which has been given by the CDC.

As of Sept. 12, Cabarrus County’s infection rate was 6.22 percent, but that number is subject to change as more tests come in that are lagging behind. For example, the infection rate at one point showed 4.98 percent for the week of Aug. 15, but that number has since been updated to 5.29 percent.

It is unclear if Gov. Cooper’s announcement will produce any change to CCS’s current situation as the County continues to have some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in the state.

State Board Chairman Eric C. Davis supported the Governor’s decision Thursday, but preached continued caution for communities and school districts as the state continues to move toward getting back to normal.

“Parents, school leaders and educators, we appreciate your patience and assistance to our students by supporting this deliberate, thoughtful transition,” he said. “North Carolinians do our best work under the greatest challenge. We must remain vigilant, resilient, patient, and determined to uphold health and safety for the sake of our children and their future.”