Cabarrus school board calls special meeting for Monday

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus Board of Education has called a special meeting for Monday night at 6 p.m.
"The Cabarrus County Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 21, to review health data and to discuss a safe transition to in-person learning," the district said in a statement. "We continue to look forward to welcoming our students back to school."
This comes on the heels of Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement Thursday that elementary schools can come back under Plan A with no limits on the number of students in schools.
“I appreciate all of the parents, teachers, superintendents, school staff and more who've worked to support our children at this critical time and keep them safe,” Gov. Cooper said. “With that continued effort, we can do this the right way for our students.”
Under Gov. Cooper’s new order, high schools and middle schools must remain under Plan B or Plan C.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 4-3 in July in favor of starting the year fully remote in Plan C. They have been discussing the possibility of moving to Plan B in recent weekly meetings, but there is no set date for a return yet.
CCS is currently following three factors when discussing coming back to school concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
1. The total number of new cases per week in the County, 2. The number of hospitalizations in County hospitals, and 3. The infection rate of those tested for the virus in Cabarrus.
The County is currently tracking positively under the first two measurements, but it is behind the goal infection rate of 5 percent which has been given by the CDC.
As of Sept. 12, Cabarrus County’s infection rate was 6.22 percent, but that number is subject to change as more tests come in that are lagging behind. For example, the infection rate at one point showed 4.98 percent for the week of Aug. 15, but that number has since been updated to 5.29 percent.
It is unclear if Gov. Cooper’s announcement will produce any change to CCS’s current situation as the County continues to have some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in the state.
State Board Chairman Eric C. Davis supported the Governor’s decision Thursday, but preached continued caution for communities and school districts as the state continues to move toward getting back to normal.
“Parents, school leaders and educators, we appreciate your patience and assistance to our students by supporting this deliberate, thoughtful transition,” he said. “North Carolinians do our best work under the greatest challenge. We must remain vigilant, resilient, patient, and determined to uphold health and safety for the sake of our children and their future.”
