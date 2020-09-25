Cabarrus school board meets Monday to talk about board conduct

The Cabarrus County Board of Education has scheduled a called meeting for Monday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
The meeting has two items of note on the agenda with a discussion regarding appropriate and inappropriate board member speech and a board protocol review.
This meeting comes one week after Board Member Laura Blackwell was heard during a recess calling fellow Board Member Barry Shoemaker a “d—“ and referring to the entire situation surrounding the possibility of students returning to school or continuing to learn remotely as “retarded.”
She apologized for her words during the meeting, but has also since released a statement regarding the incident apologizing for her words and calling them “insensitive” and “inappropriate.”
“Whether in private or public, I acknowledge my comments were insensitive and inappropriate,” she said. “I allowed my immense passion for the welfare of our children and for serving this community to manifest itself through emotion and frustration.
“Although I never intended to offend anyone, I do realize that my words had the potential to cause pain and reinforce a negative stereotype. I deeply regret my choice of words and I sincerely apologize to anyone that I may have offended.”
Board Chair Rob Walter released a statement following the meeting as well.
“We as a board need to review our board policies and discuss further with our board attorney,” he said. “If any additional actions are required or needed as the school board, we will address those at our next board meeting.”
The School Board will meet in closed session before the 6 p.m. meeting, "to review what our legal options or actions or consequences of actions could be as we address the incident from last Monday," according to Walter.
Everything else will be in an open session discussion.
Cabarrus County Schools called Blackwell’s comments “unacceptable.”
“As a community of educators, Cabarrus County Schools works to ensure that our students understand that it is never acceptable to use disparaging or demeaning words,” the district wrote in a statement. “We place these same expectations of civility and decorum on the adults associated with our district and do not condone what transpired during the recess.”
CCS’s statement also referenced the Board of Education Policy 2120 regarding Code of Ethics for School Board Members.
This policy is included in the Board’s agenda for Monday’s meeting.
Of note in that policy under Section B.5 regarding specific Board Member Comments and in reference to the ethical requirements for Board Members in Section A: “In order to implement the above standards, each member of the board commits to do the following: model civility to students, employees and all elements of the community by encouraging the free expression of opinion by all board members and engaging in respectful dialogue with fellow board members on matters being considered by the board.”
There is no reference to any discipline regarding a violation of these ethics in this policy code.
