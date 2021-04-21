Cabarrus School Board officially pushes back Middle School realignment vote

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to push back the vote on realignment for the new middle school set to open in the fall of 2022.

This was a somewhat expected vote as the Board of Education discussed the possibility of putting off the decision at last week’s Work Session.

“I think we need to spend a little more time, if it’s another week or whatever it is, because this is very, very important,” Board of Education Vice Chair Tim Furr said at the meeting last week. “Like we’ve said before this is really the most important thing we do as a board but unfortunately for our county being so popular being such a popular place to live or go to school we have to do this way too much and that’s a concern. So I think the consensus is probably we need to take a little more time. You know, you can’t always get it right but you can do what’s right and that’s the way I’ve always approached my decisions — I want to do what’s right.”

Mr. Furr did say Monday he showed up ready to vote if that is what the rest of the Board Members decided that was what they wanted to do, but after more than two hours of public comment with many of them opposing the Internal Planning Team’s realignment plan, the School Board decided to officially put off the vote.