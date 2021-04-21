Cabarrus School Board officially pushes back Middle School realignment vote

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to push back the vote on realignment for the new middle school set to open in the fall of 2022.
This was a somewhat expected vote as the Board of Education discussed the possibility of putting off the decision at last week’s Work Session.
“I think we need to spend a little more time, if it’s another week or whatever it is, because this is very, very important,” Board of Education Vice Chair Tim Furr said at the meeting last week. “Like we’ve said before this is really the most important thing we do as a board but unfortunately for our county being so popular being such a popular place to live or go to school we have to do this way too much and that’s a concern. So I think the consensus is probably we need to take a little more time. You know, you can’t always get it right but you can do what’s right and that’s the way I’ve always approached my decisions — I want to do what’s right.”
Mr. Furr did say Monday he showed up ready to vote if that is what the rest of the Board Members decided that was what they wanted to do, but after more than two hours of public comment with many of them opposing the Internal Planning Team’s realignment plan, the School Board decided to officially put off the vote.
The School Board likely would have put off the vote last week if it could have, but that could not be officially done as the public had to be notified of changes to the Board Meeting agenda on Monday before taking such a vote.
This has been a hot topic of discussion for the last several months as community members first addressed the Board opposing the proposed plan for realignment in January. At that point the group had already created its own alternative proposal to the plan and collected more than 1,200 signatures opposing the IPT’s recommendation.
Since then their plan — now called the Green+ Plan — has gone through several changes but they are still presenting it as an alternative to the Board of Education. The petition has also since grown to nearly 1,800 signatures.
“Nine hundred and thirteen students are going to be going to the wrong school if you select the IPT recommendation,” Liz Altschuler, a parent representing the group proposing the alternative Green+ Plan said. “How can you do that? How is that acceptable?”
One of the main complaints presented by the group is many students will have feeder patterns broken with the IPT’s recommended plan. It’s an issue children are likely going to face no matter what option the School Board eventually chooses, but this group hopes to lessen that impact on students.
Not every community member who spoke during Monday’s public comment portion of the School Board meeting was in support of the Green+ Plan though. Some saw the plan as fixing one problem while potentially creating others.
Mark Rice’s child was one of many who was realigned to Northwest Cabarrus High School in recent years and he understands the struggle many of these families are facing with the realignment for the new middle school. However, he does not believe they speak for everyone.
“I can understand the frustration that goes through anyone’s mind standing on this side,” he said. “However, a lot of the recurring themes that I’ve heard so far is specific to a couple communities.”
He continued: “The alignment is made for the entirety of Cabarrus County. It factors in Hickory Ridge, way far away from my little neck of the woods up northwest. This is an alignment for the entire Cabarrus community not necessarily one segment of it.”
He said he knows student impact will alway be difficult regardless of anything and the only alternative is not to change anything. And no matter what, things like feeder patterns and utilization will be disrupted with a new school opening.
A new school is opening and it has to be filled, he said, and he’s not sure if the Green+ Plan is necessarily in the best interest of everyone involved.
“Feeder patterns have been mentioned quite a bit tonight, I heard the same thing Tuesday during that meeting,” he said.
He continued: “Between the Green+ and the Blue (IPT recommended) Plan, feeder patterns are broken (no matter what), but yet it seems the solution provided by the Green+ Plan is to leave it alone. I don’t understand how if it was broken, not changing it fixes it. It seems it only fixes it for the community that doesn’t have to move.”
The Board of Education heard from Acting Superintendent Brian Schultz and several other Cabarrus County Schools employees after the public comment section for takes on both the IPT recommendation and the Green+ Plan.
But in the end they want to hear more and think more about the decision they will be making that will impact a large portion of the community. That is why they voted unanimously to push the decision back to May.