CONCORD – Cabarrus County Schools’ Board of Education on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that "opposes House Bill 219 and favors the current law that fairly and equally apportions local funding” to charter schools.

As written, HB 219, the Charter School Omnibus bill, would change the current factors which determine per-pupil funding that public school districts must share with local charter schools.

HB 219 would add new categories of financing for charter schools -- including sharing of public-school fund balances, federal reimbursements, sales tax reimbursements, and facility-use fees collected from outside groups. HB 219, as written, would also require the local school district to share funding for services charter schools may not always provide, including Pre-K. Current law allows for charter schools to apply for direct funding of Pre-K if they currently participate in those programs.

“Bills should not be written right now to take more money out of public-school coffers,” CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki said during Monday night’s scheduled work session for the Board of Education. “We need to be supporting public schools every step of the way.

“We stand here, and we talk about mental health, student wellness, technology, and making sure kids are prepared to walk out of here ready to be the well-rounded young men and young women that they are. Our faculty, our administrators, and our parents do a phenomenal job of that, and we’re blessed for it. But, make no mistake, we need to make sure that our legislators understand that we elect them, and they represent us. Part of the obligation they have is support the public school system and to make sure we’re not taking any money away. In fact, we should be finding more ways to contribute more money to the system to support our kids.”

HB 219 passed the North Carolina House of Representatives on first read on March 1st and has been referred to the Rules, Calendar and Operations Committees.

Kopicki projects the district would stand to lose “millions of dollars depending on how the bill was written and what exactly was included in that bill if it were to go through.

“This is a really bad bill, and it’s already hard enough. Our Chief Financial Officer, Carol Herndon, and her team do a phenomenal job of making sure our kids get the services they need through the funding that we get right now – both through our state, federal and local revenue sources. To take any money away from those sources is tragic, and it would really hurt our district in an unbelievable way.”

The resolution will now be shared with members of the North Carolina General Assembly, as well as the Governor.

“The Cabarrus County Board of Education encourages parents, students, and other community members to contact their North Carolina legislators to oppose House Bill 219,” said Denise Adcock, Chair of the Cabarrus Board of Education.