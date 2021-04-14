Cabarrus School Board planning on pushing back middle school realignment vote

The Cabarrus County Board of Education is planning on tabling the vote on realignment for the new middle school at next week’s meeting.
Twenty-five parents as well as three students addressed the Board of Education on Tuesday during a public hearing discussing realignment. These people are part of a group that has gathered more than 1,500 signatures on a petition asking for Cabarrus County Schools not to go with the plan recommended to them for realignment.
This group has demonstrated outside three Board of Education meetings over the last three months arriving with signs and people imploring the members not to go with the recommended plan. But they did not just say “no” to what was being offered, they actually designed their own alternative plan entitled the “GREEN+” plan and have presented it to the Board on multiple occasions. They have also made changes to it when they have been asked.
But Tuesday was the first day they had children address the Board of Education during a public hearing. They also had several children speak in a video presented to the Board.
“I just think they have to listen to the people who it’s actually going to affect,” Emily Escobar, a student who would be rezoned, said in the video.
One big problem this group sees is many of the students who would be realigned would be taken out of their feeder patterns meaning they would have to leave friends and neighbors behind to go to middle school and then when going to high school they would leave friends behind again.
“I’m going to lose friends I’ve already had,” Caroline Fliegauf said, “and then I’m going to make new friends and lose them.”
“Middle school, there’s a lot of work,” Will Fliegauf said. “So of all the times to get torn away from friends, it’s not the time.”
After hearing all of the speakers address the Board on Tuesday and after several weeks of emails and even several members of the group going to the Planning and Zoning Commission to state their case, members of the Board of Education were clear they are not sure they want to vote on realignment so soon.
“Someone made the comment that maybe we’re using these 380 students as collateral — I don’t want to use anybody as collateral,” Carolyn Carpenter said. “So I think we ought to maybe take a little time, step back and make sure we do this right.
“We’re not talking numbers, we’re talking students. We’re talking about individuals, that’s who we’re supposed to be concerned about.”
This is Tim Furr’s second stint with the Board of Education as he was elected to his post in November. He said the first time he ran for office that was because he felt like his family didn’t have a voice in realignment. He doesn’t want to put these families in the spot he felt like his was then.
“The thing that really bothered me and that I guess we should have known about, or maybe I should have known about it, they didn’t have a representative on the committee and to me every neighborhood or part of the County that gets redistrict(ed) ought to have some representation on it,” he said. “I don’t know what happened, I don’t really know how that came about, that part I didn’t necessarily like.”
He continued: “I think we need to spend a little more time, if it’s another week or whatever it is, because this is very, very important. Like we’ve said before this is really the most important thing we do as a Board but unfortunately for our County being so popular being such a popular place to live or go to school we have to do this way too much and that’s a concern. So I think the consensus is probably we need to take a little more time. You know, you can’t always get it right but you can do what’s right and that’s the way I’ve always approached my decisions — I want to do what’s right.”
The vote cannot be officially tabled until Monday’s business meeting, but unless the majority of the Board members change their opinions in that time it appears it will be pushed back for at least some time.