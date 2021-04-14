Cabarrus School Board planning on pushing back middle school realignment vote

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m going to lose friends I’ve already had,” Caroline Fliegauf said, “and then I’m going to make new friends and lose them.”

“Middle school, there’s a lot of work,” Will Fliegauf said. “So of all the times to get torn away from friends, it’s not the time.”

After hearing all of the speakers address the Board on Tuesday and after several weeks of emails and even several members of the group going to the Planning and Zoning Commission to state their case, members of the Board of Education were clear they are not sure they want to vote on realignment so soon.

“Someone made the comment that maybe we’re using these 380 students as collateral — I don’t want to use anybody as collateral,” Carolyn Carpenter said. “So I think we ought to maybe take a little time, step back and make sure we do this right.

“We’re not talking numbers, we’re talking students. We’re talking about individuals, that’s who we’re supposed to be concerned about.”

This is Tim Furr’s second stint with the Board of Education as he was elected to his post in November. He said the first time he ran for office that was because he felt like his family didn’t have a voice in realignment. He doesn’t want to put these families in the spot he felt like his was then.