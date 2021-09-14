Cabarrus school board reduces COVID contact tracing

WSOC-TV News
The Cabarrus County School Board updated its COVID-19 protocol on Monday night for quarantining students, faculty and staff.
The district will not contact trace unless two cases come from a single classroom, bus or athletic team.
For example, that means if a student in a class gets COVID-19, the district will not let other parents or students know about the infection unless a second person in the same class gets it too.
In August, the school board voted to make mask mandatory and will continue with that mandate.
