Cabarrus School Board votes for move to Plan A for Pre-K through 3 starting Feb. 16

Though there are caveats to that as well as that recommendation was handed down by the state in November when there were only a few Counties with infection rates that high. Just about every County in North Carolina now has an infection rate above 10 percent and just two weeks ago Governor Roy Cooper defended the decision to allow elementary schools to open in Plan A and all other levels to be open in B.

Lowder said he believes the district should be operating in Plan C, however he did say at Saturday’s meeting he believes they can make it work especially at the lower levels of elementary school because social distancing will be easier.

It won’t be a necessarily seamless transition to Plan A with social distancing though as there will be challenges that come along with it. One teacher who was in attendance at a demonstration before the meeting spoke about the challenges of a move to Plan A in her second grade classroom.

“In Plan A we will not be able to social distance if there’s more than nine students in my classroom,” Meredith Newman, a second grade teacher at Patriots STEM Elementary said. “Realistically, do we think more than nine students will come back if they can come to school four days a week? Let’s be practical about that.”