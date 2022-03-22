Cabarrus Teacher of the Year finalists named

Cabarrus County Schools announced the following teachers have been selected as finalists for CCS Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023:

* Karen Conner

Central Cabarrus High School

*Sarah Dalton

Hickory Ridge Middle School

*Heather Kundla

Harris Road Middle School

*Angie McClain

Beverly Hills Elementary School

*Gordon Thacker

Concord High School

The CCS Teacher of the Year will be named during a celebration on April 13.

Ashtyn Berry is the 2021-22 Cabarrus County Schools Teacher of the Year. The new teacher of the year will be for 2022-23.