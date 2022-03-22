 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cabarrus Teacher of the Year finalists named
0 Comments
top story

Cabarrus Teacher of the Year finalists named

  • Updated
  • 0
Teacher of year finalists
Cabarrus County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools announced the following teachers have been selected as finalists for CCS Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023:

* Karen Conner

Central Cabarrus High School

*Sarah Dalton

Hickory Ridge Middle School

*Heather Kundla

Harris Road Middle School

*Angie McClain

Beverly Hills Elementary School

*Gordon Thacker

Concord High School

The CCS Teacher of the Year will be named during a celebration on April 13.

Ashtyn Berry is the 2021-22 Cabarrus County Schools Teacher of the Year. The new teacher of the year will be for 2022-23.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA crosses exoplanet milestone, having found more than 5,000 extrasolar planet

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts