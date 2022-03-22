Cabarrus Teacher of the Year finalists named

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Cabarrus County Schools announced the following teachers have been selected as finalists for CCS Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023:
* Karen Conner
Central Cabarrus High School
*Sarah Dalton
Hickory Ridge Middle School
*Heather Kundla
Harris Road Middle School
*Angie McClain
Beverly Hills Elementary School
*Gordon Thacker
Concord High School
The CCS Teacher of the Year will be named during a celebration on April 13.
Ashtyn Berry is the 2021-22 Cabarrus County Schools Teacher of the Year. The new teacher of the year will be for 2022-23.
