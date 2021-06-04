Cadet Berger honored by Sons of the American Revolution

Each spring the North Carolina Society Sons of the American Revolution (NC SAR) provides medals and certificates to university ROTC and high school JROTC unit commanders across the state to award to one outstanding student cadet or midshipman in each unit.

The recipients of our awards are selected by their commanders in recognition of their outstanding leadership qualities and military bearing. These characteristics embody the principles and ideals of the American Revolution.

Concord resident Air Force Cadet Mason Berger, an N.C. State University junior, was presented with the Outstanding Cadet Award by NC SAR Raleigh Chapter ROTC/JROTC Awards Chairman Karl Feld. Berger’s commanding officer, Air Force Lt. Col. John J. Dumont III, noted the following.

“We selected our top junior cadet, Mason Berger, for the Sons of the American Revolution Award. He embodies the qualities this award represents. His superior leadership qualities garnered him a top 15% ranking at field training from among 450 cadets from all over the country. His exceptional military bearing led to him being selected as the Wing's drill & ceremonies instructor. He is responsible for teaching 42 new cadets how to march, positions of attention, etc.

"He has excelled in this role and in only two months has brought all the new cadets up to speed as if they have had a full year of in-person training versus just half a semester. He is passionate about serving and continues to rise to every challenge.”