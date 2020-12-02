Cannon School graduate to join North Carolina Department of Public Instruction

RALEIGH — Jamey Falkenbury, a 2003 graduate of Cannon Upper School, will join the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as State Superintendent-Elect Catherine Truitt announced her first wave of new hires Wednesday.
Falkenbury, who also graduated from Elon University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2007, will be Truitt’s Director of Government and Community Affairs. He has spent the last four years as the Director of Innovation and Communications for the Office of Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest.
The son of a reading specialist with more than 35 years of teaching experience, including in Cabarrus County, and the brother of a current public school history teacher in Rowan County, Falkenbury comes to DPI with more than decade of education policy experience both at the federal and state levels.
“I have sought to surround myself with the best of the best because our students, our teachers, and school personnel in this state deserve nothing but that. Each of these individuals are tremendously talented in their respective fields and will be pivotal to advancing outcomes and opportunities for students here in North Carolina,” Truitt said in a press release. “Their experience, their leadership, and their passion for public education will be critical to supporting a student-centered Department of Public Instruction that values the educator’s voice while speaking as a united front with the State Board.”
Falkenbury also graduated from the Citadel in 2010 with a Masters in Business Administration with a focus on International Business in 2010. He spent the next three years working as a legislative correspondent, staff assistant and office manager for U.S. House of Representatives member Sue Myrick.
Over his next three years he began working with Lt. Gov. Forest and served as his Education Policy Advisor and the liaison between the NCDPI and the State Board of Education.
“On behalf of my colleagues on the State Board, congratulations to Superintendent-Elect Truitt on recruiting these talented professionals to join the hard working and dedicated educators in DPI,” Eric Davis, Chairman of the State Board of Education, said in a press release. “Attracting talent is a hallmark of a strong leader and a first step in creating an even stronger team to serve North Carolina students. The State Board looks forward to working together as one team with Superintendent-Elect Truitt and the education professionals in DPI in raising the academic achievement of all North Carolina public school students.”
Truitt also announced the hires of seven others Wednesday including Shelby Armentrout who will be her Chief of Staff, Dr. Catherine Edmonds who will be the deputy superintendent of the Office of Equity, Dr. Derrick D. Jordan who will be the assistant superintendent of Agency Schools, Blair Ellis Rhoades who will be the communications director, Dr. Robert Taylor who will be the deputy superintendent of student and school advancement and Kristie VanAuken who will be a special assistant to the superintendent.
“Eric Davis and I, on behalf of the State Board of Education, have valued the opportunity to learn about the vision that Catherine Truitt is bringing to the position of State Superintendent of Instruction,” Alan Duncan, Vice-Chairman of the State Board of Education, said in the press release. “An indicator of the commitment that is being made to our students and educators statewide is reflected in the high quality and experience of the staff members that are being announced today. The State Board looks forward to collaborating with the State Superintendent Elect and these new staff members to the Department of Public of Instruction who will join with the many dedicated employees already working at the Department to further strengthen critical support for our schools.”
