Cannon School graduate to join North Carolina Department of Public Instruction

“Eric Davis and I, on behalf of the State Board of Education, have valued the opportunity to learn about the vision that Catherine Truitt is bringing to the position of State Superintendent of Instruction,” Alan Duncan, Vice-Chairman of the State Board of Education, said in the press release. “An indicator of the commitment that is being made to our students and educators statewide is reflected in the high quality and experience of the staff members that are being announced today. The State Board looks forward to collaborating with the State Superintendent Elect and these new staff members to the Department of Public of Instruction who will join with the many dedicated employees already working at the Department to further strengthen critical support for our schools.”