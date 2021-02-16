Carolina International School to host virtual job fair Friday and Saturday

CONCORD — Carolina International School will host a Virtual Job Fair Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the school announced in a press release.
“We are thrilled to welcome you to Carolina International School's Virtual Job Fair,” Head of School Joseph Canty wrote in the release. “We ask that all candidates pre-register to attend this job fair to assist with the scheduling process for all attendees. Once registered, each candidate will be contacted about the next steps regarding their interview.”
Cabarrus County Schools also announced its annual job fair this week. That event is scheduled for April 23 and it will also be virtual.
Carolina International School opened its doors in 2004 in Harrisburg and was the County’s first charter school. It has since grown from hosting students from kindergarten through seventh grade all the way up to 12th graduating its first senior class in 2016.
This will be Head of School Joseph Canty’s first job fair with the school having joined CIS before the start of the academic year.
“The mission of Carolina International School is to nurture students’ natural curiosity and joy of learning while they achieve academic excellence through a challenging, interdisciplinary, international curriculum,” Canty said in the release. “Our students, parents, teachers, and staff help to create a stimulating learning community that develops critical and compassionate thinkers, confident and open-minded communicators, resourceful and responsible citizens, and leaders of our local and global communities.”
He continued: “We truly embrace the rich diversity found in our world today, welcome it to our 'doorstep', and look to engage positively and constructively with all its members in all their diversity.”
CIS’s current campus sits on an 82-acre plot of land near the corner of Poplar Tent and Cox Mill Road. Canty hopes to see the campus continue to evolve and grow during his time at the helm and that goes for both staff as well as facilities.
“There’s passion (here),” Canty said in an interview last semester. “There’s a long history even though we’re a young school — school that’s almost 20 years old — there’s so much to be celebrated and to be thought about and think about where our founders really wanted the school to go and what their vision is.”
Carolina International School currently serves more than 870 students from seven counties around the area.
Interested candidates can register for the job fair at ciscomets.com.