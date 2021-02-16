Carolina International School to host virtual job fair Friday and Saturday

CONCORD — Carolina International School will host a Virtual Job Fair Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the school announced in a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome you to Carolina International School's Virtual Job Fair,” Head of School Joseph Canty wrote in the release. “We ask that all candidates pre-register to attend this job fair to assist with the scheduling process for all attendees. Once registered, each candidate will be contacted about the next steps regarding their interview.”

Cabarrus County Schools also announced its annual job fair this week. That event is scheduled for April 23 and it will also be virtual.

Carolina International School opened its doors in 2004 in Harrisburg and was the County’s first charter school. It has since grown from hosting students from kindergarten through seventh grade all the way up to 12th graduating its first senior class in 2016.

This will be Head of School Joseph Canty’s first job fair with the school having joined CIS before the start of the academic year.