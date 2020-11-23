CCS BOE schedules emergency Called Meeting on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19

The Cabarrus County Board of Education will gather for an emergency called meeting regarding COVID-19 on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Education Center, the district announced in an email Monday.
Due to restrictions from COVID-19 the meeting will be held electronically and can be viewed live on YouTube.
Cabarrus County is seeing a stark rise in cases of COVID-19 over the last several weeks with most recent reports from the Cabarrus Health Alliance indicating there to be more than 950 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the County.
According to the numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Cabarrus County is currently classified as a County with “substantial community spread” of COVID-19 which means the infection rate sits between 8 and 10 percent in the area. The state’s numbers indicate the infection rate to be 9.5 percent in the County, but officially, the Health Alliance reported a 9.43 percent infection rate as of Nov. 14. That number lags behind by two weeks though so it very well could have risen higher since that date.
Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order Monday requiring individuals to wear masks at any time they are around a person who does not live in their household strengthening the previous requirement issued in June which required a mask in all public places.
Cabarrus County Schools’ cases of COVID-19 doubled during the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 from 24 to 48, but the district did see a drop in cases to 39 (13 in staff, 26 in students) for the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 22.
The Board of Education decided not to take any action in regards to the plan CCS is operating under which is currently Plan B which allows students to be on campus two days a week while everyone works remotely Fridays.
Board member Barry Shoemaker recommended they not take any kind of action in regards to taking a step back due to the fact three newly elected School Board members — Tim Furr, Keshia Sandidge and Denise Adcock — would take their seats next month and three current members — Shoemaker, Cindy Fertenbaugh and David Harrison — would not be on the Board past November.
It is unclear if the Board of Education intends to take a step back from Plan B at this time though Carolyn Carpenter did at least mention the infection rate being so high at last week’s meeting.
“We originally had said we wanted (students) in at 5 percent,” Carpenter said. “Right now, I looked at the state right now, and if you look at the state we are at 8.3 percent. To me that’s unacceptable.”
The CDC recommended schools could go back to normal when infection rates in Counties fell below 5 percent. Cabarrus County’s current rate might be more than double that.
Cabarrus County Schools requires all staff and students to maintain social distance — which, according to Cabarrus Health Alliance is the No. 1 way of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 — and the wearing of masks at all times on school property as well as when taking district transportation.
While Superintendent Chris Lowder said he was unsure if any of the new cases that popped up last week were definitively from spread on campus and this week’s numbers have yet to be updated, no official cases have yet been reported by the district that have come from spread on a CCS campus.
“I definitely want to make the statement that we go back to the same conversation we’ve been having with that — the school system and the campuses are probably one of the safer environments,” Board Member Holly Grimsley said at last week’s meeting. “With the masking that is mandated, it’s not an option, the numbers that we’re keeping, they’re only two days a week, they alternate.
“I still go back to what I said, ‘We have one of the safest environments with the way we clean and the chemicals we are using.’”
