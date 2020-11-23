CCS BOE schedules emergency Called Meeting on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19

Cabarrus County Schools’ cases of COVID-19 doubled during the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 from 24 to 48, but the district did see a drop in cases to 39 (13 in staff, 26 in students) for the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 22.

The Board of Education decided not to take any action in regards to the plan CCS is operating under which is currently Plan B which allows students to be on campus two days a week while everyone works remotely Fridays.

Board member Barry Shoemaker recommended they not take any kind of action in regards to taking a step back due to the fact three newly elected School Board members — Tim Furr, Keshia Sandidge and Denise Adcock — would take their seats next month and three current members — Shoemaker, Cindy Fertenbaugh and David Harrison — would not be on the Board past November.

It is unclear if the Board of Education intends to take a step back from Plan B at this time though Carolyn Carpenter did at least mention the infection rate being so high at last week’s meeting.

“We originally had said we wanted (students) in at 5 percent,” Carpenter said. “Right now, I looked at the state right now, and if you look at the state we are at 8.3 percent. To me that’s unacceptable.”