CCS BOE votes to bring students back to school starting Oct. 19

This is not as simple as just bringing students on campus and continuing teaching as normal. Teachers will have to prepare and adjust.

“Once we’ve gotten into C, and C is going so well, our students have access to their teacher four days a week, so right now students are getting more synchronous, live, face-to-face interaction … than they ever would if we go to Plan B,” Hill said at a meeting earlier this month. “It’s going to be taking a step backwards in terms of the experience that students are going to be getting with their teachers.”

The vote

Voting to go to Plan B for grades four through 12 and Plan A for kindergarten through third grade took a lot of discussion. Considering the vote was 4-3 in August in favor of starting in Plan C, this has been a split conversation.

Some wanted to have face-to-face instruction for students the entire time, while others wanted to wait. The same goes for the community.

This has been a contentious discussion at times — especially in Monday’s meeting — and there was back-and-forth once again.