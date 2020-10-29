 Skip to main content
CCS CTE Coordinator Brian Elliott named finalist for national award
CCS CTE Coordinator Brian Elliott named finalist for national award

  • Updated
Brian Elliott

Brian Elliott is the Region II winner of the ACTE Counseling and Career Guidance Professional Award and will be up for the win nationally Dec. 3.

 Courtesy Photo

CONCORD — Brian Elliott, the career and technical education coordinator at Cabarrus County Schools, has been named one of five finalists for the 2020 ACTE Counseling and Career Guidance Professional Award.

Elliott was named the winner of the award earlier this month in Region II and will be up for the win nationally alongside Rosalie Sauter of New York, Laura Cook of Illinois, Tracy Hardy of Mississippi and Nora Zollweg of Washington.

This award recognizes school counselors and career development professionals who have demonstrated commitment to connecting students with opportunities for success, shown innovation in career exploration and development, and have advocated for career and technical education as a viable option for all students.

The winner will be announced at the ACTE Awards Gala, which will take place virtually Dec. 3 due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Elliott is the career and technical education coordinator for Central Cabarrus High, C.C. Griffin Middle and Rocky River Elementary schools. He was the 2017-18 North Carolina Southwest Region Career Guidance Professional of the year and has also served as the Southwest Region’s 2019 CDC/SPC Conference Chair, on the CCHS School Level School Improvement Team, the Cabarrus County Business Advisory Council and worked to revamp career pathways and modified blueprint efforts.

