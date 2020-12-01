CCS Educator Remembered through an Innovative School Project

For more than 30 years, Strick Dalton brought innovation, fun and caring to learning as a teacher and principal in Cabarrus County Schools. As a product of Cabarrus County Schools himself, his passion for the district drove his desire to provide an invigorating classroom that resulted in him being highly revered by his students.

Through the generosity of his friends and family, the Cabarrus County Education Foundation was able to offer the Strick Dalton Innovation Classroom Grant to CCS teachers to fund one project within the district that personified Strick’s innovative and creative teaching on students and schools. Trying to determine which amazing grant application was most deserving of the Strick Dalton Innovation Classroom Grant was difficult for the review team. But when the final decision had been made, no one would realize just how much the selected grant would match Dalton’s passions.