CCS, KCS to go remote Thursday due to bad weather

Students in Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools will have a remote learning day Thursday due to bad weather in the forecast.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur Thursday with a few that may become severe including producing damaging wind gusts, hail and possibly tornadoes.
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for both Cabarrus and Rowan Counties with the greatest threat from the storm coming to the foothills and Piedmont.
“These conditions have the potential for flooding and high winds (gusts over 75 mph), making roads unsafe for our buses, student drivers, staff, and traveling families at dismissal times,” KCS wrote in a Facebook post. “For the safety of students, staff, and families, Thursday, March 18, 2021, will be a remote learning day for K-12 students. Information regarding afterschool activities, including sports, will be communicated at a later time.”
There will be no curbside or meal delivery in the district Thursday in KCS due to the storm, but the option will be available in CCS.
"KIDS:PLUS will not operate, (but) Curbside Meal Pick-up will be available from 9 to 10 a.m.," CCS wrote in a Facebook post. "Employees should visit the Finance Department website for reporting instructions.
"If you must venture out, please be safe in your travels."
Storms are predicted to hit the area starting around 4 a.m. as this is part of an outbreak which already resulted in tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday.
Friday will remain a remote learning day for KCS as regularly scheduled. Kannapolis City Schools is currently operating under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan B due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
The storms are predicted to have passed through Thursday night as it is forecasted to be partly sunny Friday.