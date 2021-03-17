CCS, KCS to go remote Thursday due to bad weather

Students in Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools will have a remote learning day Thursday due to bad weather in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur Thursday with a few that may become severe including producing damaging wind gusts, hail and possibly tornadoes.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for both Cabarrus and Rowan Counties with the greatest threat from the storm coming to the foothills and Piedmont.

“These conditions have the potential for flooding and high winds (gusts over 75 mph), making roads unsafe for our buses, student drivers, staff, and traveling families at dismissal times,” KCS wrote in a Facebook post. “For the safety of students, staff, and families, Thursday, March 18, 2021, will be a remote learning day for K-12 students. Information regarding afterschool activities, including sports, will be communicated at a later time.”

