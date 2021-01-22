CCS parent wants child in school, district to take care of at-risk teachers

“Some parents have had to quit their jobs just to be able to stay at home and homeschool their kids,” she said. “It’s difficult.”

Opening or closing schools in Plan A, B or C is a polarizing discussion. While nearly 70 percent of elementary school parents when polled by Cabarrus County Schools said they would send their students back two separate times in Plan A or B both in October and in January, more than 60 percent of teachers voted to come back in Plan C in a vote two weeks ago.

There was an option for comments on that survey for teachers, and according to School Board Chair Holly Grimsley, a fair amount of consensus showed the reason many made that decision was because educating in Plan B was too tough and many would actually prefer Plan A or Plan C. However, due to the numbers of the pandemic and orders from Governor Roy Cooper, Plan C is the only option in that instance, so many teachers chose Plan C.

Whitley completely understands the difficulty of what teachers are going through in the district especially considering CCS has denied many at-risk staff members the right to work from home despite the dangers of being exposed to COVID-19.

While she wants her daughter to be able to interact with her friends and get the education she needs, she also wants CCS to do more to take care of its staff members.