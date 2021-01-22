CCS parent wants child in school, district to take care of at-risk teachers

CABARRUS COUNTY — Nearly 70 percent of parents of elementary students in the County voted for their children to go back to school in either Plan A or Plan B on Jan. 19 in a survey done two weeks ago by the School Board. Karen Whitley was one of them.
A mother of a third grader at Charles E. Boger Elementary School, Whitley believes her daughter needs the social interaction that comes with being on campus.
“My daughter, she loves school,” Whitley said in a phone conversation Friday. “She wants to be in every single day. She was incredibly disappointed when I had to tell her before Christmas, ‘Hey, by the way you’re going back to 100 percent virtual,’ and she was disappointed because, even two days a week she’ll take it, just because she can be in the classroom, learning from her teacher, being around other kids.”
Elementary school parents like Whitley have had to have those kind of conversations with their children multiple times since school buildings shut down as educational institutions in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that time frame parents were told:
- March: Their students would have two weeks off instead of one for Spring Break
- April: Grades would be taken again after three weeks without any new content taught
- May: Schools would not reopen as educational buildings for the school year
- July: All students would work in a remote Plan C to start the year in CCS
- September: All elementary students can come back in Plan A
- Two weeks later: Actually elementary school students will come back in Plan B
- December: All students will move to an all-remote Plan C
- January: All elementary students will come back in Plan B
That’s a lot of changes for a 10-month span and it has been a difficult thing to handle for many parents in the district. Whitley is lucky enough to have been able to work from home but that has not excluded her family from having to make some tough situations.
“I’m trying to work a full-time job and make sure my child is on her computer when she’s supposed to be and completing all of her work,” she said. “It’s an enormous responsibility for everybody involved, so it’s been tough. My husband and I have had conversations, it’s like, ‘OK, what are we looking at here? Do we need to hire a tutor? Am I going to have to sit there beside her all day long just to make sure she’s getting out of it what she needs to?’”
Not every parent has had the option to continue to work from home to make sure their child is taken care of during this pandemic. Some have had to make some tough decisions whether that be taking their children over to someone else’s house to make sure they have someone to watch out for them or even possibly they have had to leave some of their older children at home to fend for themselves.
There is also a possibility some parents have had to make even tougher decisions like leaving their children alone entirely.
Paula Yost is part of Cabarrus County’s Child Protection and Fatality Team. She spoke to the Board of Education before the move to Plan B in October and talked about rising foster care numbers in the County. Normally those numbers sit anywhere from 100 to 120 children. In October they were closer to 150 or 160.
“We are getting an increased number of parents bringing their children to DHS and leaving them,” Yost said. “Hear me say that — they are leaving them.”
She continued: “Some of these children have problems that are worse than COVID, were here before COVID, and will be here long after COVID.”
Foster Cares are in dire need of families to take in children right now and that is across the area, not just in Cabarrus County.
The reality of COVID-19 is that it has affected many facets of society beyond health. Unemployment numbers remain high and it appears in the United States those who are less fortunate have found themselves in even tougher situations.
In an article in Bloomberg which was released in December, Peter Atwater, a lecturer at William & Mary, a university in Virginia, “the divergence during the health crisis exacerbated racial, wealth, social and gender disparities.” He described it as “stacked inequity on one side and stacked privilege on the other.” More women have lost their job than men and a decade of progress in the labor market for Black Americans has been erased.
Parents in Cabarrus County have likely seen many of these things happen, and as a parent who knows her neighbors might be facing this exact scenario, that’s a hard thing for Whitley to see as OK.
“Some parents have had to quit their jobs just to be able to stay at home and homeschool their kids,” she said. “It’s difficult.”
Opening or closing schools in Plan A, B or C is a polarizing discussion. While nearly 70 percent of elementary school parents when polled by Cabarrus County Schools said they would send their students back two separate times in Plan A or B both in October and in January, more than 60 percent of teachers voted to come back in Plan C in a vote two weeks ago.
There was an option for comments on that survey for teachers, and according to School Board Chair Holly Grimsley, a fair amount of consensus showed the reason many made that decision was because educating in Plan B was too tough and many would actually prefer Plan A or Plan C. However, due to the numbers of the pandemic and orders from Governor Roy Cooper, Plan C is the only option in that instance, so many teachers chose Plan C.
Whitley completely understands the difficulty of what teachers are going through in the district especially considering CCS has denied many at-risk staff members the right to work from home despite the dangers of being exposed to COVID-19.
While she wants her daughter to be able to interact with her friends and get the education she needs, she also wants CCS to do more to take care of its staff members.
“I know it’s a lot more work for teachers doing Plan B because you’re in between,” she said. “You’re having to teach virtual and you’re having to teach in person. One of the things that I’ve questioned is, ‘OK, so to take some of the workload off those teachers, and for the teachers who do have pre-existing conditions or have something going on that they would prefer to stay virtual. “Because there are some teachers who prefer to stay virtual and there are some who would prefer to be in the classroom teaching if possible. So why don’t the schools, if the numbers are there, have teachers who only do in person?
“Let’s say for example if there was a fourth grade and there’s five classrooms, have one classroom be a virtual teacher who teaches all the virtual kids who choose to stay virtual, and have four classrooms in person? Move the kids around if you have to. Now obviously some people aren’t going to like that because their kid may lose the teacher they currently have but it would take some of the workload off the teachers and still accomplish what the teachers want to do. Some want to be in person, some want to be virtual. It accomplishes both.”
This is something that has been an issue since Cabarrus County Schools came back under Plan B in October but has yet to be addressed by either Superintendent Chris Lowder or the Board of Education though board members Keshia Sandidge, Tim Furr and Denise Adcock have all expressed a need to fix this during meetings. Chair Holly Grimsley has said the same in phone conversations.
Whitley wants her child to get the education she needs and for the district’s teachers to be safe while they are teaching her daughter. She believes it can, and should, be done.
“Why can’t we figure that out?” She said. “Then it accomplishes what everybody wants — we’ve got kids in the schools, you’ve got teachers who want to stay virtual, you’ve got teachers who want to be in there teaching — it comes down to choice.”
The Board of Education is attempting to give the community more of a choice with the task force which has been formed in recent weeks which aims to get opinions from parents, teachers and students on when and how re-entry should be done. But other than in surveys done throughout the year this is the first time a truly collaborative effort with the community will be done.
Whitley does not believe parents have had their proper say since this all began, and while the task force is a step in the right direction, it came very late in the game. But she hopes that moving forward this district will be able to work together toward a common goal which is best for their children as well as teachers and families.
“You can’t please everybody so there’s always going to be someone who’s going to be upset on every side regardless of what the decision is,” she said. “I just hope that we can all work together, come to a compromise where everyone can feel safe and comfortable in whatever side they choose, whether it be to send their kid back to school or to stay virtual.”