CCS quarantines at lowest since tracking began, acting superintendent says

CABARRUS COUNTY — Acting CCS Superintendent Brian Schultz had some very good news at Monday’s Board of Education Work Session in reference to active quarantines due to COVID-19 exposures in the district.
Schultz — who was named Acting Superintendent after Chris Lowder resigned for purposes of retirement last week — said the district has seen its lowest number of quarantines due to exposures since before Winter Break when cases began to spike in the County.
According to Schultz, 68 staff members and 135 students are actively being quarantined in the district due to a COVID-19 exposure. While that number is still higher than they would like it is not only down from the week of Dec. 14 when 117 staff members and 235 students were quarantined and staffing classrooms was beginning to become a concern in CCS, but it is also down from last week when 92 staff and 262 students were told to isolate.
These numbers include both quarantines and positive tests in CCS as this week 13 staff members and 23 students tested positive, according to numbers released by the district an hour before Monday’s Board of Education Work Session.
“We’re at the lowest total since we started tracking this back in December, so we’re really thrilled about that,” he said. “That means we have good coverage in the schools and we have students attending and so we’re really excited about those marks as of right now.”
The Cabarrus County Board of Education created a COVID-19 task force back in December with the hopes of creating metrics the district can look at to better make decisions on when to make moves in reference to the novel coronavirus.
Schultz was encouraged by these numbers as well.
“Six of the 10 metrics have moved either into the moderate or the containment phase,” he said. “The three that are in moderate are the percent positivity which is at 7.1 and the hospitalizations.
“We have 45 hospitalizations and if you remember just a few short weeks ago we were at like almost 200 it seemed like. And the weekly cases in the age group 5 to 17, that is down to 60 for the last reporting week, so that was really low as well.
“And also we have no evidence of transmission within school in the last week, we also have no schools that we’ve had to move to Plan C due to any outbreaks or clusters.”
No school in Cabarrus County Schools had more than three new cases of COVID-19 reported last week. The total number of new positives also went down from 40 to 36 and that was with two more on-campus days as the previous week had a holiday as well as a weather day.
The numbers in Cabarrus County Schools run pretty consistently with the County as a whole. Cabarrus County has seen declining cases, hospitalizations and percent positivity rate for two months now as the infection rate has fallen from 17.73 percent Jan. 2 to a reported 7.1 percent as of this week.
Hospitalizations have fallen from 113 on Jan. 17 to 43 at the most recent reporting and active cases have fallen below 1,000 for the first time Nov. 21 when there were 958 active cases reported in the County.
Additionally, the Cabarrus Health Alliance is reporting more than 21,000 first doses of vaccine being administered and that is not all the County has done. Atrium Health is also giving out vaccinations and others have received their first doses as well as the push for 80 percent vaccinations in the County continues. CHA also reported it was expecting to administer more than 1,000 doses of vaccines to teachers this past weekend as they became eligible as part of Group 3 to begin receiving their immunizations under state guidelines.
Schultz said they will have a more definitive answer on how many received their vaccines in the coming days.
He also touched on House Bill 37 which has been a “hot topic” of late in the state. The bill would require districts to have an option for in-person learning whether that be Governor Cooper’s Plan A or Plan B.
That bill was vetoed by Gov. Cooper on Monday and it was not overridden by the Senate in the following hours. Schultz though did say this bill would not have a large effect on Cabarrus County Schools as it is already in compliance with what H.B. 37 would require.
The Board of Education will meet again Monday, March 8 for its monthly business meeting.