CCS quarantines at lowest since tracking began, acting superintendent says

The Cabarrus County Board of Education created a COVID-19 task force back in December with the hopes of creating metrics the district can look at to better make decisions on when to make moves in reference to the novel coronavirus.

Schultz was encouraged by these numbers as well.

“Six of the 10 metrics have moved either into the moderate or the containment phase,” he said. “The three that are in moderate are the percent positivity which is at 7.1 and the hospitalizations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have 45 hospitalizations and if you remember just a few short weeks ago we were at like almost 200 it seemed like. And the weekly cases in the age group 5 to 17, that is down to 60 for the last reporting week, so that was really low as well.

“And also we have no evidence of transmission within school in the last week, we also have no schools that we’ve had to move to Plan C due to any outbreaks or clusters.”

No school in Cabarrus County Schools had more than three new cases of COVID-19 reported last week. The total number of new positives also went down from 40 to 36 and that was with two more on-campus days as the previous week had a holiday as well as a weather day.