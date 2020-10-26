CCS releases COVID-19 numbers for first week back on campus

CABARRUS COUNTY — CCS reported 11 total new cases of COVID-19 found in the district for the first week of school, it announced in a Facebook post Monday.

Four of those cases are among teachers while seven are among students. According to the district’s numbers, Carl A. Furr Elementary had the highest number of positive tests with three. No other school in the district had more than one.

Harrisburg Elementary, R. Brown McAllister, Harris Road Middle, JN Fries Middle, Winkler Middle, Cox Mill High and Northwest Cabarrus had one case apiece.

There was also one more case reported in Centralized Services.

“The data included in the report will be verified by Cabarrus Health Alliance and will report case counts for the previous week,” the district said in the Facebook post. “Please refer to the ONE Strong Start Guide for Families for information about district protocols regarding COVID-19.”

All of the data for the district can be found at www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us/covid19reporting.