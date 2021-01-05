CCS Teachers to be surveyed for first time on potential reopenings

First for parents and students, who will be willing to come back in Plan B starting Jan. 19 when students are scheduled to come back onto campuses? And second, which teachers are comfortable with how things have been and which ones might want to see changes?

Additionally the survey will also ask who would be willing to come back (in elementary school) in a potential Plan A at a later date.

That later date proposed by Superintendent Chris Lowder would be Feb. 16 which would be the day after a teacher work day and six weeks out from New Years Day which would give the district time to plan for transportation, classroom organization and classroom size, as well as giving COVID-19 numbers a chance to go down in the community.

The hope with this survey is to get it out either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning which would give the district enough time to have all of the data back for Jan. 11’s Board of Education meeting.

Get kids back to school

This survey is an important step in the discussion of getting students back into school. Furr and new Board Member Denise Adcock talked multiple times in Monday’s meeting about the importance of getting children on campus and finding solutions to the problems they have been presented.