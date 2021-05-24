CCS to go back to five-day schedule with no Plan C for 2021-22 school year

According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, the infection rate of those tested for COVID-19 in the County was at 3.84 percent for the week of May 15. The rate has gone down from 9.06 on April 17 to 7.40 percent April 24, 6.50 percent on May 1 and 5.98 percent on May 8.

While CHA has not updated its COVID-19 vaccinations since May 7 on its website, its numbers indicate more than 44 percent of all residents in the County have received at least one dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine.

The lower infection rate, total cases and vaccinations in the nation resulted in the CDC removing the mask mandate for vaccinated individuals May 13.

“There’s been an accumulation of data showing the real world effectiveness of the vaccines,” White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “It’s even better than in the clinical trials, well over 90 percent protecting you against the disease.

“Even though there are breakthrough infections with vaccinated people, almost always the people are asymptomatic, and the level of virus is so low, it makes it extremely unlikely, not impossible but very, very low likelihood they are going to transmit it.”