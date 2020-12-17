CCS Young Authors move on to state competition

CABARRUS COUNTY — The school district announced the Greater Cabarrus Reading Association Youth Authors award winners Wednesday in a press release.

Seventeen students from five district high schools will now move on to the state competition.

“Congratulations to the following students who were selected as Greater Cabarrus Reading Association (GCRA) Young Authors winners,” CCS said in a press release.

The theme for the Young Authors’ Project of 2020-2021 was “Let Your Light Shine.” Students were asked to highlight one of several topics in their own way such as "Being yourself and being proud of who you are," or writing about how a student "spread joy and kindness."

The Young Author Project is an introductory program which uses writing, art and culture to fuel the creative fires of young people. Its goal is to engage public middle school students with language and their stories to help them grow as learners, celebrate their lives and communities, and express themselves with skill, confidence, and courage. Youth are selected by a teacher at their school based on demonstrated need, enthusiasm, and dedication.

The winners were announced as follows:

Charles E. Boger Elementary School