Central Cabarrus High School announces 2021 Junior Marshalls
Central Cabarrus High School announces 2021 Junior Marshalls

Junior Marshalls

 Courtesy Photo

CONCORD -- Central Cabarrus High School is pleased to announce the Junior Marshalls for 2021. These students are recognized for their hard work, diligence, and academic excellence. This distinction is awarded to the top 15 students in the  Junior  class according to GPA rank. 

  • Oluwaferanmi Nathaniel Bamikole
  • William Robert Bryan
  • Ian William Dunn
  • James Logan Heafner
  • Cooper McLeod Jordan
  • Alacia Rianna McClary
  • Khoi Anh Nguyen
  • Elizabeth Leeanne Pack
  • Aiden Lane Pressley
  • James Richard Rosa
  • Dominique Raequel Rutledge
  • Ellis Collier Sheridan
  • Carol-Anne Marie Shumate
  • Ava Elisabeth Thornton
  • Ayanah Alexis Wehner

In addition to being an honorable recognition,  Junior  Marshalls  also serve important roles at the graduation ceremony.  We are proud of their achievements and honored to have them represent Central Cabarrus High School.  We look forward to their achievements as Seniors and as they transition beyond high school.

