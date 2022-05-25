Central Cabarrus names Junior Marshalls

Central Cabarrus High School recently announced the Junior Marshalls for 2022. These students are recognized for their hard work, diligence, and academic excellence. This distinction is awarded to the top 15 students in the Junior class according to GPA rank.
They are: Larimar Abreu, Maleena Clapp, Carissa Collins, Kaosi Ezeigbo, Tyriq Freeman, Caitlin Holt, Christopher Horne, Elizabeth Hughes, Ryan Jacob, Jacob Moose, Gracey Newsome, Sydney Pressley, Abby Ragan, Amaya Squirewell, Jocelyn Stanley, and Megan Thornton.
In addition to being an honorable recognition, Junior Marshalls also serve important roles at the graduation ceremony. Central Cabarrus is proud of their achievements and honored to have them represent Central Cabarrus High School and look forward to their achievements as Seniors and as they transition beyond high school.