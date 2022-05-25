 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Central Cabarrus names Junior Marshalls

  • Updated
  • 0
Central Cabarrus Marshalls

These are the Central Cabarrus Junior Marshalls: front row: Kaosi Ezeigbo, Amaya Squirewell, Maleena Clapp, Gracey Newsome, Elizabeth Hughes, Megan Thornton, Sydney Pressley, Carissa Collins, Abby Ragan and Jocelyn Stanley; and back row: Jacob Moose, Tyriq Freeman, Larimar Abreu, Caitlin Holt, Christopher Horne and Ryan Jacob.

 Submitted photo

Central Cabarrus High School recently announced the Junior Marshalls for 2022. These students are recognized for their hard work, diligence, and academic excellence. This distinction is awarded to the top 15 students in the Junior class according to GPA rank.

They are: Larimar Abreu, Maleena Clapp, Carissa Collins, Kaosi Ezeigbo, Tyriq Freeman, Caitlin Holt, Christopher Horne, Elizabeth Hughes, Ryan Jacob, Jacob Moose, Gracey Newsome, Sydney Pressley, Abby Ragan, Amaya Squirewell, Jocelyn Stanley, and Megan Thornton.

In addition to being an honorable recognition, Junior Marshalls also serve important roles at the graduation ceremony. Central Cabarrus is proud of their achievements and honored to have them represent Central Cabarrus High School and look forward to their achievements as Seniors and as they transition beyond high school.

0 Comments

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shaw University wants to rezone downtown Raleigh campus for up to 40-story buildings

Shaw University will ask the city of Raleigh to rezone its historic campus to allow buildings up to 40-stories tall on the university’s downtown property. The rezoning is needed, university officials said, to put the historic Black university on solid footing after years of financial concerns and backlogged campus maintenance. “We are fighting for our very existence,” Shaw University President ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Most school shootings since 1999 are carried out by people under the age of 18

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts