Central Cabarrus students' fashion app 'streamlines' shopping process

CONCORD — With all of the focus on online shopping over the last year and a half it was only a matter of time before someone tried to make such a convenient thing even easier. It just so happens four someones from Central Cabarrus High School have jumped at the chance to make it happen.
Central Cabarrus High School Seniors Baker Cobb, Jake Morrison and Farouk Charkas, along with CCHS graduate Griffin Geiger have created The Closet Company and an app with it which hopes to make the online shopping experience even a bit easier.
“Clothing and shopping, it’s universal,” Cobb said in a video interview Friday. “Everybody shops for clothes, they all wear clothes on their backs, everyone knows what it is and it’s such a weird process. If you want something online you’ve got to pull it up online, you’ve got to make sure it fits, you’ve got to look and dig through thousands of pages and I was like, ‘That’s so lame, that’s boring.’ And so let’s streamline this process, let’s make it better, so that’s what Closet is essentially. It’s streamlining the whole shopping experience.”
The Closet Company’s app — appropriately named “The Closet App” — can be found on both iOS and the Google Play Store and features an interface very similar to another very popular app today — Tinder.
When downloading the app and signing up to use it, articles of clothing pop up on your screen and you can swipe right if you like it and swipe left if you don’t. If you swipe right the item will be saved to your “closet” with a link to the item on an external site.
After starting the company in February, The Closet App has been downloaded more than 150 times.
Cobb came up with the idea for the company around Christmas 2019. At that time he was throwing around some ideas and kept coming back to fashion. Like he said before, “Everybody shops for clothes,” and he thought he could find a way into the market.
So he recruited his friend Morrison and then reached out to Geiger who is a friend of his and the brother of a student and another friend in Central Cabarrus’s Class of 2021. Geiger just graduated from NC State and has a degree in Computer Science. He helped with the development of the App and website. Soon after the three brought on Charkas who helped make the product even better. He is going to UNC Chapel Hill to study computer science.
“A big thing that was wrong with the previous designs was that it was really clunky,” Charkas said in Friday’s video call. “It was showing information that wasn’t necessarily necessary to the user and then I put together a final design — well, so far it’s a final design, I’m sure there’s going to be (different) iterations in the future — that shows exactly what information the user needs to know rather than having fluff or whatnot.
“If you look at the app right now it shows the image, the price and do you like it or not and so that was a big part of trying to streamline it. And we’ve got a couple of ideas in the future on how to streamline it even more, but as of right now this is where we’re at.”
While this could certainly be a product that sees multiple iterations and updates, the group is happy with what it has right now and feels confident it gives their users what they need.
“This is our the MVP, this is our Minimum Viable Product,” Cobb said. “It gets the idea through. We can pitch it. We can go, ‘Here’s how it works,’ and whatnot and ‘this is sort of the futures that we like,’ but I’m always open for upgrades and updates. We can always roll out different iterations and add new features. Who knows? We’re just going to have to see how it rolls. We might come out with something entirely new and add that on.”
How far the project rolls is far from set in stone. Cobb and Charkas both talked about how they hope this opportunity could produce several things for them: a project that can be self-sustaining, a workshopping of something bigger in the future, and just something to do for fun.
But optimistically, they hope this could be the start of something which gave them a solid future endeavor even before graduating high school.
“I think that what we’ve created has a lot of potential to become something that’s going to be really big in the future,” Charkas said. “And, of course, all of the outcomes that Baker mentioned is definitely something that’s valid and I love that, but a small part of me really wants to see this become something that could flourish into a larger-level company that — who knows — maybe it gets sold to another company or might make a bunch of money in the future.”
“The Closet App” has already seen downloads from the area, but it has also seen its reach far beyond that with downloads in Australia, Germany and France, and several from France in fact.
The App hosts around 7,000 to 8,000 items from major companies such as H&M, American Eagle, Express, Banana Republic and more, but Cobb said he would like to work with local companies in some way as well down the road.
“If we could promote local (businesses) especially small businesses I think that would be something that I would really love the company to stand for,” he said. “Growing business around the world.”
This is only the beginning for the App as three of its creators will graduate from high school on Friday, June 12, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Geiger is already in the workforce, but Cobb and Morrison are planning to go on to college at UNC Charlotte while Charkas, as mentioned before, is going to UNC Chapel Hill.
With “The Closet App” the four know they’re in an awkward spot at the moment where they are trying to “grow to the point where they can actually reach significant revenue.” They can make some money here and there with things like Google Ads, but they are very much in a growth phase.
They have had success so far with the reach outside of the country and the good number of downloads and it’s easy for them to be encouraged by that. They don’t know where this will go in the end, but their start has been more than they could have asked for.
“It’s such a larger number than expected,” Cobb said. “Griffin was joking, ‘I doubt we’ll push, like 10 by the end of the month,’ but we broke 150 which is pretty cool. I’m proud of that.”
He continued: “I’m not disappointed at all. If we were to even lose people or gain a million more I would still be proud of it.”