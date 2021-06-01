Central Cabarrus students' fashion app 'streamlines' shopping process

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While this could certainly be a product that sees multiple iterations and updates, the group is happy with what it has right now and feels confident it gives their users what they need.

“This is our the MVP, this is our Minimum Viable Product,” Cobb said. “It gets the idea through. We can pitch it. We can go, ‘Here’s how it works,’ and whatnot and ‘this is sort of the futures that we like,’ but I’m always open for upgrades and updates. We can always roll out different iterations and add new features. Who knows? We’re just going to have to see how it rolls. We might come out with something entirely new and add that on.”

How far the project rolls is far from set in stone. Cobb and Charkas both talked about how they hope this opportunity could produce several things for them: a project that can be self-sustaining, a workshopping of something bigger in the future, and just something to do for fun.

But optimistically, they hope this could be the start of something which gave them a solid future endeavor even before graduating high school.