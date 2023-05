Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Class of 2023 for the Cabarrus Early College of Technology graduated last week in ceremonies at West Cabarrus High School.

Students and school staff celebrated with family and friends.

Cabarrus Tech had student speakers, Principal Vance Fishback and Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki among the participants in the ceremony

Many of the graduates received two-year associate degrees along with their high school diplomas.