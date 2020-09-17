Code Ninjas in Concord offering 5 new programs starting in October

“Allowing them to express themselves in a creative manner through the creation of games, apps, and websites gives them the power to build using their incredible imagination all the while empowering them to understand the critical thinking skills of coding in a fun way. The earlier we introduce coding to children, the more comfortable they will become with computers and technology and the more successful they will become when presented with more challenging learning opportunities.”

Dighe points out the popularity of gaming and how it has begun to affect students’ lives in recent years and how that can be used to help them learn coding and use that to their advantage in their careers.

“Gaming helps students learn, it motivates students to solve problems, learn conceptually, and increase memory retention — all through adventure,” she said. “So, let’s take that passion at an early age and turn it into a fun way of learning a skill.”

Dighe suggests coding should begin to be incorporate into schools even more now with programs such as Scratch which is build for children ages eight to 16.

Scratch is a project of the Lifelong Kindergarten Group at the MIT Media Lab. It can be used as part of a math, technology or language arts classes in an assortment of ways.