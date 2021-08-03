COLUMN: ‘And they cheered after the vote…’ no thought to the lives they endanger

I talk mostly about Joey being high risk, and especially since Jeff and I are vaccinated, Joey is our biggest worry. But the truth is, Juliet is the only one out of the four of us who doesn’t have any elevated risk. I had cancer; I have asthma due to inadvertently being exposed to chemicals; I am overweight. Jeff is overweight and has high blood pressure. Joey, has respiratory issues and a weak immune system; he almost always catches two things at once (it’s a special skill).

And they cheered after the vote…

Now, we have these choices for the upcoming school year:

1. We can send the kids to school. They will wear masks to the best of their ability, but they will have them off at lunch of course. Many of their classmates will be maskless. Adults who are unvaccinated are permitted to be maskless too.