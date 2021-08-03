COLUMN: ‘And they cheered after the vote…’ no thought to the lives they endanger

…And at the end, they cheered.
I don’t even know if I can fully articulate my thoughts tonight. Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education held a meeting tonight. Two votes took place. The first vote was whether or not to amend the agenda to vote on safety regulations. It passed 4-3, the opposing three saying they wanted to wait ONE week until their scheduled meeting so they could get more information. The acting superintendent was not present. The Cabarrus Health Alliance was not present. The teacher representative asked for masks for unvaccinated people at school. None of it mattered.
The second vote was to have no mask requirement, except for on buses. Carolyn Carpenter protested that she wanted to have more information on how to help those with other issues, but seemed unprepared and unclear. Keshia Sandidge didn’t discuss her thoughts much either way, saying she needed more information. It passed 5-2.
And then the people in the audience cheered. They literally cheered…
It is the perfect representation of how selfish this move is to our community.
I hate wearing a mask. I get acne in my nostrils and it hurts, but I wear one to protect both the people I know and love and also the people who I don’t know, but still care for. Juliet hates wearing a mask and she’s 9, but she still understands we do this to protect our family and others.
I talk mostly about Joey being high risk, and especially since Jeff and I are vaccinated, Joey is our biggest worry. But the truth is, Juliet is the only one out of the four of us who doesn’t have any elevated risk. I had cancer; I have asthma due to inadvertently being exposed to chemicals; I am overweight. Jeff is overweight and has high blood pressure. Joey, has respiratory issues and a weak immune system; he almost always catches two things at once (it’s a special skill).
And they cheered after the vote…
Now, we have these choices for the upcoming school year:
1. We can send the kids to school. They will wear masks to the best of their ability, but they will have them off at lunch of course. Many of their classmates will be maskless. Adults who are unvaccinated are permitted to be maskless too.
2. We can withdraw the kids and keep them at home until they are vaccinated. They will both lose their seats in the magnet program/STEM school. We would re-enroll after vaccinations, but they would go back to our geographically assigned school. My children have never entered that school before; no one knows them there. They would be starting from scratch with relationships and they would lose the opportunity to be in a STEM program. Our children would lose the fact that they are at a school where everyone knows them. They would also lose their friends. We know kids move all the time and ours could do it, but it seems so unnecessary and unfair.
3. We can withdraw the kids and I could homeschool them for the year. This would mean a loss of income for me and another year out of the classroom for our children. I don’t think I’m a good teacher for my own kids, btw. I get impatient and I don’t enjoy my “fun time” with them. I just want "a break" during non-school times, and I feel like a bad mom for this.
4. Let’s say in theory, they opened up enrollment at the virtual academy again. The virtual academy was set up as a school for “independent, self-driven learners.” That may sound like one of my children to you, but definitely is not both of my kids. Joining the virtual academy, which is not meant for kids like Joey would also withdraw us from our current school
5. We move. I don’t want to talk about that option, but it is an option and is being considered. Sell our house and buy a house that puts us in the area for our magnet school? Move out of Cabarrus to a county who is following safety recommendations from the CDC and AAP?
On Monday, we are meeting virtually with Joey's doctor to discuss whether he thinks Joey has a good probability of being okay if I send them both in with masks, even if the others, including unvaccinated adults, aren’t. I feel like the district is legally obligated to give us and families with kids like Joey an option if his physician is still concerned about him returning. Currently there is none.
And they cheered after the vote….
We get to decide if we should risk both our kids’ magnet seats in order to take less risk.
We get to decide if we are going to take that risk. Will things probably be okay? I hope so. But it’s a hard risk to take with someone we love so much when the consequences are so large. He is someone who has needed extra help since the second he was born and we’ve spent 7 years protecting and trying to make stronger.
And they cheered after the vote…
Joey’s pediatrician told me not to let down my guard on covid safety measures because he’s seeing kids having neurological issues after and “A kid like Joey doesn’t need that.”
And they cheered after the vote…
Hurray! We’ve upheld our freedom to put ourselves first! We got this pushed through with no plan for the defenseless immunocompromised kids and their families! Let’s all cheer! Maybe the kids who are following the CDC's, AAP's, and the governor's recommendation should go to school and those who want the CHOICE not to follow these recommendations can go to the virtual academy.
What gets me the most is that many of these people pretend to represent us Christians. I don’t know what God people believe in, but this is not mine. I cannot see Jesus saying, “Don’t wear a mask if it inconveniences you! Let the weak chance death,” or “Thou shalt put yourselves and your freedoms before your community.”
The thing is, I disagree with this hastily made decision, but I’d be much less upset if there was any plan for kids like Joey. Any. There isn’t.
So let’s cheer for the vote that chances our son’s and other’s lives. Let’s cheer for families like ours who have lost two family members to COVID, getting to live with this additional pressure and stress of potentially losing a third. Let’s cheer while others are in pain, because that is what Jesus would do? Somehow, I don’t think so.
Over 610,000 Americans are dead because we all can’t just stop and listen to data-driven science. It doesn’t sound very pro-life to me. With all that, we still haven’t learned… and they cheered after the vote.
PS - I have over 100 photos on my phone that teachers actually posted from last year of kids without masks fully on or sitting waaaay less than 6 feet from each other. I sat at home, as the teachers posted these photos thinking, “How could I ever trust them with Joey?” Aren’t what teachers post supposed to be the best of what they have? I have over 100 photos THEY POSTED of them not ensuring the protocols the parents entrusted them with.
And they cheered after the vote. The audacity.