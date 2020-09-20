COLUMN: The difficulties of life during a pandemic

Daily, we see the disruption caused by the coronavirus, as business owners, educators and those in various sectors of public service are forced to reconsider the ways we function. At some point, each of us is impacted on a personal level by the restrictions imposed on society, as I discover almost daily.
Recently while visiting a health care provider for a follow-up visit related to an annual physical, I was turned away for refusing to wear a mask issued by the facility. I was, nonetheless, wearing a bandana securely tied around the lower half of my face, covering my mouth and most of my nose. That was not an approved mask, I was told.
“Adios,” I said as I left the building. I later recalled that the bandana was acceptable less than two weeks prior when I visited the same office for blood work related to the physical. I’m not sure what changed in the interim.
Rules are rules, and the lady who insisted I wear an “approved” mask was merely doing her job, but at some point you hope common sense might prevail.
That, however, was a mere bump in the road compared to my family’s experience with air travel. As mentioned in a previous column, my wife and I, along with my son and his fiancee, were scheduled to fly to Texas to visit my daughter in July.
Our booking agency, Expedia, sent a text message less than a month before our scheduled trip, stating the flight qualified for free cancellation. “You will receive credit for future flights with the airline,” was the key sentence in the eight-sentence text. We accepted the offer, mostly due to the risk involved with flying and the consideration of the elderly members of my family and my wife’s family. We each are involved with eldercare responsibilities on a daily basis.
Another text message verifying the cancellation soon arrived. Here it is verbatim: “We’ve got you covered, your flight cancellation is being processed. Thank you for choosing Expedia as your travel partner. You’re all set.”
Turns out we were anything but “all set.”
We later received an email telling us that American Airlines was allowing us to use the value of our tickets ($1,137.20) “towards a new flight booking subject to any possible fare difference without a change/reissue fee.”
Sounds reasonable. Until it’s not.
When my wife called Expedia to use the credited amount we had been promised, she was put on hold three times for extended periods, and twice lost connection, although the last time she was told that the company was working on our problem. We were hopeful.
A few more emails ensued. We learned our group had been labeled “no shows” despite clear communication from Expedia stating otherwise. The latest email indicated that it was from the “Tier2” level of customer service. We appeared to be advancing up the complaint ladder, but no resolution was offered. Apparently, this goes back to the no-show designation and the misleading texts and emails sent by Expedia.
A cynic might suggest this is fraudulent behavior by Expedia. I’ll be more optimistic, though, and assume that someone simply didn’t do his or her job properly. It always comes back to the action of an individual or the collective action of several individuals.
Nonetheless, the customer service supervisor who sent the latest email stated that our “understanding on this matter would be highly appreciated. Thank you for choosing Expedia!”
My understanding and hers are on opposite ends of the spectrum.
Then there’s the coronavirus disruption that trumps everything — that involving the education of our youth. The current situation we are enduring in North Carolina and across much of the nation is horrible. There’s really no other way to describe it.
This is not a condemnation of those who have to make decisions regarding the opening of schools. I envy no one for having that responsibility. In fact, it may represent a no-win situation.
Yet there really is no viable way to replicate the face-to-face experience of teaching in a classroom. We can try, but it’s not the same, and never will be. I’ll strongly disagree with anyone who says otherwise, despite the advances in technology and the tools we have at our disposal.
I’ve heard of young people in rural areas — elementary and middle school-aged students, primarily — who are not completing their online work. None. I’ve heard this firsthand from students and from co-workers of parents with students. This goes back to support from the adults — either parents or guardians — tasked with caring for young people. They must practice some level of oversight.
Here’s a prediction. Two, three, or four years down the road, the high school drop-out rate will skyrocket, particularly in rural areas. The loss of classroom engagement and the apathy engendered by our current situation will be long-lasting and potentially catastrophic.
Despite the uninvited difficulties imposed on us, we must remain hopeful and upbeat, so I’ll leave you with these updates on the three scenarios above:
The numbers from my physical were good, or at least trending in the right direction. My cholesterol levels decreased significantly — without the aid of drugs, by the way. Six years ago, I experienced a 40% decrease by changing my diet. I wouldn’t recommend others roll the dice and forsake cholesterol-reducing meds, but it can be done successfully.
The trip to Texas happened anyway, and the road trip was memorable, in a good way. There remains the issue with the airline tickets, but we’re still working on that problem.
My experience as a Cabarrus County teacher runs counter to what I’ve heard from other areas, thankfully. Not only do I have a fine group of students in three classes this year, but support from parents has been strong and consistent during the new school year. That’s what it takes for difficult circumstances to work in favor of our youth.
In fact, we should all resolve to stay positive and make the best of our difficulties. Do we have a choice?
Larry Cothren is a marketing teacher and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.
