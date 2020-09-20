COLUMN: The difficulties of life during a pandemic

Yet there really is no viable way to replicate the face-to-face experience of teaching in a classroom. We can try, but it’s not the same, and never will be. I’ll strongly disagree with anyone who says otherwise, despite the advances in technology and the tools we have at our disposal.

I’ve heard of young people in rural areas — elementary and middle school-aged students, primarily — who are not completing their online work. None. I’ve heard this firsthand from students and from co-workers of parents with students. This goes back to support from the adults — either parents or guardians — tasked with caring for young people. They must practice some level of oversight.

Here’s a prediction. Two, three, or four years down the road, the high school drop-out rate will skyrocket, particularly in rural areas. The loss of classroom engagement and the apathy engendered by our current situation will be long-lasting and potentially catastrophic.

Despite the uninvited difficulties imposed on us, we must remain hopeful and upbeat, so I’ll leave you with these updates on the three scenarios above: