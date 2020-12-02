COMMENTARY: CCS needs to figure out how to allow at-risk staff members to work remotely

I feel like there is no dumber conversation to be had right now than asking whether at-risk staff members in a school district should be able to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s really simple: if someone is at-risk let them work from home and if you argue with that you’re just being difficult.
Look, I have no dog in this fight. I am a 33-year-old man with no children who is fortunate enough to be in a job where I can work from home. I’m lucky, but I know there are others who aren’t in the position I am and when I heard from the public at a board of education meeting before Cabarrus County Schools reopened in Plan B in October that staff members were being refused the chance to work remotely, I was taken aback.
“At present, no teacher in Cabarrus County Schools has been approved for a remote-teaching option due to health concerns,” Crystal Swayze, a parent in the district said at the meeting. “These aren’t just concerns about how to safely return, but real health emergencies.”
I thought possibly I wasn’t getting the full story so I asked the district directly if it was true. This was their response.
“Privacy laws prohibit the district from sharing information about specific employees,” CCS Director of Communications and Public Information Ronnye Boone said in an email. “However, all requests for accommodations are given careful attention, and decisions are based on the facts of each particular case.”
I fully believe people in Cabarrus County Schools care about who they work with. I think the Board of Education cares and I think Superintendent Chris Lowder cares.
But it doesn’t matter what I think. What matters is what is happening and finding ways to address concerns and employees had issues even before going back to Plan B in October.
Christin McDowell is a high school teacher at the Performance Learning Center who elected to apply for the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) after she was denied the chance to work remotely due to her concerns about her asthma and COVID-19.
“I was expecting to be denied based on the fact that I had been in communication with many other teachers in the district who were similarly denied,” McDowell said at the time. “Many of them have much more serious health conditions, in my opinion.”
Additionally there has been talk during Board of Education meetings in recent weeks about principals being concerned about staff members being out due to contracting the virus, while other reports have said some teachers want to now go fully remote as COVID-19 has eclipsed more than 1,100 active cases in recent days in Cabarrus County.
I’m going to be honest with you all right now — this is stupid. Every single bit of this is stupid. Not what teachers are asking, I completely understand their concerns and their desires to work remotely and they should be given that chance. KCS Elementary Schools have been operating under Plan A for nearly a month now and all students and teachers are either remote or on-campus. No one splits between the two. This can be done.
Support Local Journalism
So why hasn’t this been done in CCS? Yes, I know CCS is not KCS, they are completely different districts. But to me, the only thing that would be the difference here is the time and manpower to figure out how to get it done at CCS. Why can’t a little extra time be taken to — you know — keep at-risk staff members safe?
Why is this even a conversation?
I said it before and I’ll say it again: I do believe decision makers in this district care about their employees and their health. I don’t think anyone could ever not care in some way about that. But pardon me if I question that from time to time when staff members who are at-risk have to file for FMLA because they were denied the chance to work remotely. If you really cared this would have been something you considered starting in March and had in place when going back into Plan B in October.
Again, I have no dog in this fight. I’m just trying to listen and convey what is going on as best as I can. It doesn’t matter what my opinion is when it comes to teachers and students being in school. But I know how hard teachers work and how thankless their job is. My mom was a teacher. I saw how hard she worked at school and often after school, and how little thanks she would get. She did it because she loved it and knew what she did was important. Make no mistake, what teachers do is incredibly important.
My mom is 66 years old now. She is in the at-risk category for COVID-19. According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance the death rate for those 65 and older in the County alone is 11.46 percent. I wouldn’t want her working in a school right now and if she were forced to take FMLA because the district refused to allow her to work remotely you can bet I would be sending emails, speaking at public hearings and raising all kinds of hell.
When this entire thing started and we knew who was at-risk I had what I believe to be a very logical thought — keep those at-risk safe. The next thought was (because I cover schools), keep at-risk individuals in schools out of harm’s way. Let them work from home as many students are already doing so. This isn’t a difficult thought process. I’m not smart. But I am smart enough to know not doing this is just plain stupid.
So here is a proposal for the Board of Education and Superintendent Chris Lowder: students have five days left on campus before they officially go on winter break Dec. 19. Everyone comes back Jan. 4. Take those 17 days and iron out the logistics for teachers to work remotely specifically with students who want to remain remote. If teachers can take extra time out of their summers and school years to prepare to work virtually and then also learn how to live stream, the district can take 17 days to figure out how to allow at-risk teachers, or even staff members who are particularly afraid of the virus, to work from home.
This is a simple — if time-consuming — solution. There aren’t bad odds some teachers have no problem working on campus right now (but we don’t actually know because CCS hasn’t released data on any kind of surveys of staff). More than 70 percent of parents responded they would send their children back in Plan A in October when asked. There is at least a portion of people who either want to be on campus or would not be opposed to it. Giving at-risk teachers the chance to teach remotely is the solution that makes the most sense when appeasing as many people as possible. Why am I still arguing for this?
I don’t care who has to make this happen, if it’s the Superintendent, if it’s the Board of Education or if the state has to get it done, then do just that:
Get.
It.
Done.
This is a no-brainer and to argue about it is just childish and immature. Get it done.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!