COMMENTARY: CCS needs to figure out how to allow at-risk staff members to work remotely

So why hasn’t this been done in CCS? Yes, I know CCS is not KCS, they are completely different districts. But to me, the only thing that would be the difference here is the time and manpower to figure out how to get it done at CCS. Why can’t a little extra time be taken to — you know — keep at-risk staff members safe?

Why is this even a conversation?

I said it before and I’ll say it again: I do believe decision makers in this district care about their employees and their health. I don’t think anyone could ever not care in some way about that. But pardon me if I question that from time to time when staff members who are at-risk have to file for FMLA because they were denied the chance to work remotely. If you really cared this would have been something you considered starting in March and had in place when going back into Plan B in October.

Again, I have no dog in this fight. I’m just trying to listen and convey what is going on as best as I can. It doesn’t matter what my opinion is when it comes to teachers and students being in school. But I know how hard teachers work and how thankless their job is. My mom was a teacher. I saw how hard she worked at school and often after school, and how little thanks she would get. She did it because she loved it and knew what she did was important. Make no mistake, what teachers do is incredibly important.