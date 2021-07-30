Commentary: It's none of your business whether people wear masks or not

In the Cabarrus County Board of Education’s vote to make masking optional at all levels to start the academic year, Board members made sure their point was heard — they wanted people in the district to have a choice on what they wanted to do after a year of having few choices at all.
Those who were against masks and lockdowns over the last year repeatedly asked for one thing — to have the option to do what they wanted with their health rather than being told what to do.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday at a Special Called Meeting to make mask wearing optional on campuses starting this academic year in CCS.
Well this academic year there are going to be individuals who choose to wear masks even if they have been vaccinated. Some will double mask. That is their choice. They are choosing to do what they want to do just like the Cabarrus County Board of Education wanted.
I will say right now I couldn’t care less if someone wears a mask even if they’re vaccinated. I am vaccinated and I have taken off my mask in social situations, but I still choose to socially distance where I can. Why should I care about what someone else wants to do to protect their health? It’s their choice right? That’s what so many were arguing for over the last year.
However, there is concern among those who want to wear masks to begin the year in both Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools. City of Kannapolis Board of Education member Brenda McCombs expressed concern over one particular scenario during Thursday’s emergency meeting where they voted to make masking optional in the district.
“I’m a little concerned about peer pressure of kids in masks — if we go with optional masks — that those that think they are foolish to wear them will pressure those that are wearing them to take them off,” she said before the vote. “That bothers me just a little bit.”
New Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay recommended the district go with an optional masking policy during Thursday’s meeting, but he also emphasized masks will be “strongly encouraged” across the board and also “strongly encouraged” among the unvaccinated.
Governor Roy Cooper “strongly urged” schools to require masks up to eighth grade at a press conference last week. This week he held another press conference and again asked schools to require masks following new guidance from the CDC.
But Gov. Cooper did not mandate masks in schools and allowed the mask mandate July 30 to expire as planned. Schools were put in the position of making a decision on their own which could be unpopular with potentially half of their districts. This is why districts such as CCS, KCS, Mooresville and Caldwell County went with the optional masking decision. Wear masks if you want, don’t if you don’t want.
Situations though such as the one presented by McCombs are possible and it’s not just a concern for students. One CCS teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity is worried about how they could be treated if they wear a mask.
This teacher is concerned the decision could be seen as political instead of out of concern for health. The concern of being alienated due to this decision is also something to be considered.
Garay knew the situationMcCombs presented was something students will likely encounter this year. Peer pressure is rampant in all schools at all times and in a situation like students are in now it will obviously come up once or twice. He also knows this will be something that pressures families.
“Our intent is that masking will be strongly encouraged,” new KCS Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “Not required, but strongly encouraged.”
“I think it puts pressure on parents to deal with one more thing,” he said.
He also said the peer pressure issue will absolutely be real.
“I think we’d be foolish to say that’s not going to happen,” he said. “It is going to happen. We can try to mitigate that to the best of our ability through communication with our school leadership and our district leadership too.”
It’s hard to directly say to a child from my perspective, “Don’t pester another student to take off their mask.” I don’t have a child so I can’t tell my child that and if I were to go up to yours and order them around you would rightfully be mad at me. It’s none of my business.
However, I will say this — I heard nothing more over the last year than this from those who were against masks and lockdowns, “Leave me alone and let me make my own decision about my health.”
My father turns 65 in November. He all but refuses to wear a mask and he will not be getting vaccinated. That is his choice and I will not be pushing him on it. He has the right to make that choice and I am in absolutely no position to tell him what to do. But he is like so many people across the country now who have been asking for the last year to not be told what to do to protect their own health.
Well the coin is flipped now. Some families want their children to wear masks to protect their health and some staff members feel the same. As someone who might disagree with the decision my father has made but will respect the decision as his choice — I ask those who think like him to do the same.
If someone wants to protect their health by wearing a mask then let them do just that. It is none of anyone else’s business what they decide to do with their lives.