Commentary: It's none of your business whether people wear masks or not

This teacher is concerned the decision could be seen as political instead of out of concern for health. The concern of being alienated due to this decision is also something to be considered.

Garay knew the situationMcCombs presented was something students will likely encounter this year. Peer pressure is rampant in all schools at all times and in a situation like students are in now it will obviously come up once or twice. He also knows this will be something that pressures families.

KCS to strongly encourage, but not require, masks to start year “Our intent is that masking will be strongly encouraged,” new KCS Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “Not required, but strongly encouraged.”

“I think it puts pressure on parents to deal with one more thing,” he said.

He also said the peer pressure issue will absolutely be real.

“I think we’d be foolish to say that’s not going to happen,” he said. “It is going to happen. We can try to mitigate that to the best of our ability through communication with our school leadership and our district leadership too.”

It’s hard to directly say to a child from my perspective, “Don’t pester another student to take off their mask.” I don’t have a child so I can’t tell my child that and if I were to go up to yours and order them around you would rightfully be mad at me. It’s none of my business.