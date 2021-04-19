Community holds first unofficial prom with two more two weeks away

The first community prom and prom dress giveaways were held this past weekend, and organizers couldn’t have been more pleased with the events.

“It was fantastic,” said Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang. “I cannot say enough about it. The kids were so well-behaved, polite … we had no problems whatsoever out of the 240 children we had there, and they just had the absolute best time.”

When Cabarrus County Schools canceled all proms on March 1 due to COVID-19 restrictions in place under Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders, many members of the community were not happy. So some of them reached out to Strang to see if there was anything the county could do.

There was nothing she could do officially as a county commissioner because of the pandemic orders in the state, but as a community member, separate from her governmental position, she was happy to help.

She reached out to the City Club at Gibson Mill and asked if they could hold an event there. Officials with the City Club said they would be happy to help out, having done many similar events on location in the past. Then Strang and other community members started advertising their proms, and interest came from all corners.