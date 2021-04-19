 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community holds first unofficial prom with two more two weeks away
0 comments
top story

Community holds first unofficial prom with two more two weeks away

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The first community prom and prom dress giveaways were held this past weekend, and organizers couldn’t have been more pleased with the events.

“It was fantastic,” said Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang. “I cannot say enough about it. The kids were so well-behaved, polite … we had no problems whatsoever out of the 240 children we had there, and they just had the absolute best time.”

When Cabarrus County Schools canceled all proms on March 1 due to COVID-19 restrictions in place under Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders, many members of the community were not happy. So some of them reached out to Strang to see if there was anything the county could do.

There was nothing she could do officially as a county commissioner because of the pandemic orders in the state, but as a community member, separate from her governmental position, she was happy to help.

She reached out to the City Club at Gibson Mill and asked if they could hold an event there. Officials with the City Club said they would be happy to help out, having done many similar events on location in the past. Then Strang and other community members started advertising their proms, and interest came from all corners.

As Strang said, there were 240 students at Saturday’s event, as Cox Mill High School held its unofficial prom, but there are expected to be more than 300 students in attendance at the next event, for Northwest Cabarrus, on April 30.

IMG_0402.JPG

The City Club at Gibson Mill hosted Cox Mill's unofficial prom Saturday. This is the first of six proms it will host over the next few months.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All events require social distancing and mask wearing, and they follow the governor’s guidelines. If the venue gets too packed, another room can be opened to accommodate for mass-gathering restrictions.

Saturday’s was the first of six events, but it was also the first of several potential prom dress giveaways as well. Organized by One Community Real Estate and the Cabarrus Republican Women, several hundred prom dresses were donated so that students who may not be able to afford dresses would get the chance to wear one of their own.

The first giveaway was held Saturday morning at Venture Church, and the hope is that they will be able to host at least one more in the coming weeks, preferably Saturday, but Strang said that is not yet set in stone.

“I’ve got a phone call out to one location (Monday); I’m waiting to hear back,” she said. “Ideally, I would like to do it this coming Saturday just because we have two proms the following weekend, back to back.”

The second of the two proms following Northwest Cabarrus’ will be Central Cabarrus’. One student from Central was able to pick up her prom dress Saturday at the giveaway.

IMG_3250.JPG

Stella Rowe, middle, picked up her dress at a prom dress giveaway hosted by the Cabarrus Republican Women and One Community Real Estate on Saturday. 

Stella Rowe is one of 15 children. Her mother, Janice Rowe, and her husband have adopted most of their family, including Stella, who was adopted from Ukraine and came to the United States four years ago.

Students with stories like Rowe’s are exactly who Strang was hoping to help with the giveaway.

“To see the smiles on these kids’ faces is all that matters,” she said. “With the year and a half they’ve had, it is absolutely worth it.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anxious residents await Chauvin trial verdict

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cabarrus County debuts new synthetic turf fields at West Cabarrus High School
Education

Cabarrus County debuts new synthetic turf fields at West Cabarrus High School

  • Updated

Cabarrus County leaders debuted their third and fourth synthetic turf fields in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday which all feature TCool coating which reduces temperatures by 30 to 50 degrees on synthetic turf fields. The fields will both be used by the school district as well as the community which will host multiple events in upcoming months.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts